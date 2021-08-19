Six Columbus Family Lawyers at Grossman Law Offices Recognized in 2022 Best Lawyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices had six attorneys selected for inclusion in this year's edition of Best Lawyers. That includes three attorneys named to the prestigious Best Lawyers list and three named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Additionally, Attorney Anthony R. Auten was named a 2022 Columbus "Lawyer of the Year" in Family Law.

Recognition by Best Lawyers is a considerable achievement that speaks to the respect honorees have cultivated amongst their peers.

As a "purely peer review" rating system, Best Lawyers compiles its annual listings by soliciting exhaustive feedback from other top-rated lawyers. Attorneys who earn enough votes are named to either the prestigious Best Lawyers list or Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, which showcases attorneys who are earlier in their careers.

Attorneys named to The Best Lawyers in America:

Attorneys named to the "Ones to Watch" list:

Because Best Lawyers selects listees by soliciting nominations, feedback, and votes from other top-rated attorneys, it's viewed as a meaningful resource for consumers searching for lawyers who have been vetted by fellow attorneys and judges.

In total, no more than 5% of all practicing lawyers are named to Best Lawyers.

Grossman Law Offices

Grossman Law Offices is a Columbus-based firm with a regional reach. Comprised of award-winning attorneys, the firm represents clients across Ohio in complex cases involving divorce, child custody and support, property division, and other matters of family law.

In addition to having its lawyers recognized by Best Lawyers year after year, Grossman Law Offices also has four attorneys on staff who are Board Certified Family Law Specialists by the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA). Their insight and expertise equip the firm with the resources to handle even the toughest cases. For more information, visit: www.grossmanlawoffices.com.

