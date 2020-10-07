Six Common Mistakes Travelers Make When Renewing Their Passports

Avoid these common mistakes, which can cost you hundreds of dollars when renewing your passport. Tweet this

Waiting too long to begin the renewal process Paying for poor quality passport photos Disrespecting the signature Skating on shipping Not adding a passport card Overpaying for third-party services

Waiting too long to begin the renewal process

Despite news of resuming four to six week expedited services, the Department of State is still working through a backlog of hundreds of thousands of passports. Beginning the renewal process early will not only give you peace of mind and ensure you have documents in hand, but will also save you the $60 government fee the Department of State charges for expedited services. It is crucial you begin the renewal process at least 12 weeks before your scheduled departure date.

A little-known rule, a U.S. passport must be valid for at least six months beyond a traveler's scheduled return date to the United States to be valid for departure. One of the most common reasons travelers are turned away at the airport and left behind is because they are still not aware of this strict travel rule. Make it easy on yourself and download the free ItsEasy Passport App to set complementary reminder notifications and keep track of just one passport or the entire family's.

Paying for poor quality passport photos

Submitting an inferior photo is the number one reason passport applications are rejected. Not all photos are accepted, even if you pay to have them taken at a drugstore or post office. The ItsEasy Passport App allows you to take photos from the safety of your own home, right from your device. The app provides tips for taking a good photo at home and the ItsEasy staff scrutinizes every photo before it is submitted and they are always included as complimentary with each renewal order.

Disrespecting the signature

The signature on your passport is critical in nature and should be taken seriously. Passport applications are often rejected for using initials, computer generated signatures or sloppy marks in the signature line. The Department of State prefers to see a full signature of your first and last name. If your signature has changed dramatically over the years or if you are no longer able to sign your name as you once did, you should consider submitting proof of a similar mark found on another official document and include it with your application along with a signed note of explanation. ItsEasy staff checks every application for perfect entries.

Skating on shipping

Do not make the mistake of skimping on shipping when you put passport documents in the mail. Be sure to get a shipping label and receipt that allows you to track the package. This recommendation is even stated directly on the passport application. Using the ItsEasy Passport app to renew your passport includes prepaid trackable shipping labels for sending and receiving.

Not adding the passport card to your renewal application

For just a $30 government fee, travelers can add a REAL-ID Passport Card to their application, which can be used in lieu of the traditional passport book when traveling to Mexico and Canada by car, to the Caribbean by boat or a standard driver's license when traveling domestically. The Passport Card is valid for 10 years, is the size of a standard credit card and it does not display your address, protecting your privacy while traveling. The passport card is also REAL-ID compliant, and all travelers will be required to have a REAL-ID to fly domestically beginning October 2021. It is the best $30 you will spend.

Overpaying for third-party services

Traveler Beware! This mistake can cost you hundreds of dollars. Many third-party services charge more than $250 in additional fees just to help process a standard passport renewal. If you have a life and death emergency or need to renew your passport immediately, those fees soar to $399, none of which include government fees. Many of these services also include policies that do not allow cancellation once you realized you're overpaying.

The five-star rated ItsEasy Passport App provides photos, trackable shipping and complementary full review of all documents for just $34.95. The all-inclusive app is the safest, convenient and most affordable way to renew your passport and prepare for upcoming travel.

"After 40 plus years in this business, I know the Passport & Visa industry inside and out and there is absolutely nothing during this pandemic, except greed, that could justify charging a consumer fee of $271.95 (without photos) for the same service I offer on my Covid-Safe, ItsEasy App for just $34.95, which includes photos safely taken at home."

Currently, given the severe worldwide impact of the Covid-19 Virus, the Department of State is appropriately assisting only those applicants with serious life & death emergencies. At Alwadish's direction, ItsEasy Customer Service Representatives are available live and answering phones 24/7, to volunteer the company's services to assist applicants in emotional stress and in need of an emergency passport. Other companies are charging $399 for emergency services.

Download the free ItsEasy Passport App on iOS or Android to get started today.

About ItsEasy

ItsEasy has been a trusted agent of the US Department of State since 1976, authorized to provide US passport services to the public for a fee. It is the safest and most cost-effective way to renew your passport from home.

ItsEasy has helped millions of travelers over the last 40 years. The company's mission: "No Passenger Left Behind", coupled with its unsurpassed customer service and honest and fair pricing set ItsEasy apart. Founder David Alwadish is so passionate about helping people travel safely, he has been volunteering his services for free to those who must travel during the pandemic for a life and death emergency. Plan ahead. Renew early. Avoid the lines. Stay safe. Save time and money.

SOURCE ItsEasy Passport App

Related Links

https://www.itseasy.com/

