Six community college leaders make Business NC's Power List 2024, named most influential people in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business North Carolina announced its Power List 2024 at an evening reception in Raleigh on April 25. Four community college presidents and two members of the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges were among the 500 individuals named as the most influential people in North Carolina.

"I couldn't be prouder to have four of our fantastic local presidents and two state board members all making Business NC's list of most influential leaders across our great state. This underscores the tremendous value our community colleges are making across North Carolina," said System President, Dr. Jeff Cox.

Dr. Scott Ralls, renowned for his innovative leadership at Wake Technical Community College, has spearheaded initiatives that bridge the gap between education and workforce needs, ensuring students are equipped with the skills necessary to thrive in today's competitive job market.

Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, President of Central Piedmont Community College, has been instrumental in fostering partnerships with local industries, facilitating workforce training programs that address the evolving needs of employers and empower students to achieve their career aspirations. She has led Central Piedmont since 2017.

Dr. Laura Leatherwood, President of Blue Ridge Community College, has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to expanding access to quality education in rural areas, empowering individuals to pursue higher education and contribute meaningfully to their communities. Leatherwood was named President of the Year in 2022 and has led Blue Ridge since 2017.

Dr. John Hauser, President of Gaston College, has been a driving force behind initiatives aimed at promoting student success and enhancing educational opportunities for underserved populations, ensuring that all students have the support they need to achieve their academic and professional goals. Hauser became president of Gaston in 2020 after leading Carteret Community College.

Tom Looney became chair of the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges in July 2023, bringing extensive business and education experience to the position. He chaired the Wake Technical Community College and North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics boards for a combined six years.

John Kane is Raleigh's best-known developer and recently retitled himself founder and chair of Kane Realty, a company he started nearly 50 years ago. In November, he was sworn in as a new member of the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges.

