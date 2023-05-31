Six Days in Fallujah Coming to Early Access on Steam June 22, 2023

Modern War Through the Eyes of Those Who Were There

SEATTLE, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Victura and Highwire Games today announced their upcoming first-person tactical shooter Six Days in Fallujah will release on June 22, 2023, through Steam's Early Access program. The game will launch with four co-operative four-player missions. These missions are set in urban maps that are generated procedurally every time the game is played to recreate the uncertainty of combat along with unlimited replayability.

Six Days in Fallujah Coming to Steam Early Access on June 22 "The way we play video games right now is not how people fight in real life," says Sgt. Eddie Garcia, a Marine who was wounded during the Second Battle of Fallujah. "Six Days in Fallujah requires tactics and teamwork that are more like real combat than any other game I've played." Based on true stories from the battle, Six Days requires players to overcome real-world scenarios with their fire team by using real-life military tactics.

Six Days introduces many new technologies that make combat more realistic:

Procedural Architecture re-shapes the inside and outside of every building each time the game is played. Just like the real battle, players never know what to expect.

re-shapes the inside and outside of every building each time the game is played. Just like the real battle, players never know what to expect. Block-scale AI is a dramatic new approach to AI based on insurgent tactics from the battle. Unlike games in which AI is constrained to move in very small areas, AI enemies in Six Days can go anywhere on the battlefield, and they will stalk, flank, and ambush players while coordinating their attacks with each other and luring players into difficult situations.

is a dramatic new approach to AI based on insurgent tactics from the battle. Unlike games in which AI is constrained to move in very small areas, AI enemies in can go anywhere on the battlefield, and they will stalk, flank, and ambush players while coordinating their attacks with each other and luring players into difficult situations. Global Dynamic Lighting simulates real weather and lighting effects dynamically, so visibility shapes gameplay, especially as players move between blindingly bright outdoors and terrifyingly dark indoors. Realistic smoke, dust, and weather effects complicate visibility in unpredictable ways.

simulates real weather and lighting effects dynamically, so visibility shapes gameplay, especially as players move between blindingly bright outdoors and terrifyingly dark indoors. Realistic smoke, dust, and weather effects complicate visibility in unpredictable ways. Tactical Indoor/Outdoor Sandbox. Players -- and their AI enemies -- are free to approach challenges from any direction in Six Days in Fallujah . Rather than breaching a house through a front door, for example, players might choose to climb to a rooftop, or cross rooftops on wooden planks, to attack from the top down.

In Early Access, Six Days in Fallujah will focus initially on the experiences of US Marine fireteams on the first day of the battle. As Early Access develops, players can also choose to play cooperatively as special operations or Iraqi soldiers fighting alongside coalition forces, and players will begin to encounter civilians as the battle progresses. Victura also plans to release additional co-operative missions, as well as story campaign missions recreating real stories from the Second Battle of Fallujah from the perspective of both coalition forces and Iraqi civilians.

The Second Battle of Fallujah began in November 2004 after Al Qaeda in Iraq seized control of the city of Fallujah. Six months later, Iraq's prime minister ordered a military operation in which Iraqi soldiers fought alongside American and British forces to re-take the city. Within a few days it had become one of the world's bloodiest battles in half a century.

Six Days in Fallujah began development 18 years ago, just months after the battle ended. Conceived by a Marine who was wounded during the battle, more than 100 Marines and Soldiers, along with more than two dozen Iraqis, have helped with its development. The game was canceled in 2009 by the game's original publisher, Konami. Development restarted in 2017 when publisher, Victura, partnered with developer Highwire Games, a studio founded by many of the original Halo and Destiny leadership.

The PC version of Six Days in Fallujah will launch into Early Access on the Steam store on June 22, 2023 at a price of US$39.99. The full release of the game is expected to be available for both console and PC in 2024. More information about Six Days in Fallujah is available at www.sixdays.com . Six Days in Fallujah is also on Twitter ( @VicturaGG ), and YouTube .

ABOUT SIX DAYS IN FALLUJAH

Six Days in Fallujah is a highly realistic first-person tactical shooter based on true stories of Marines, Soldiers, and Iraqi civilians during one of the world's toughest modern battles. Players lead a fireteam through real-life encounters enabled by unique technology that simulates the uncertainty and tactics of urban combat. Six Days in Fallujah is produced and published by Victura and developed by Highwire Games, which is led by many of the original Halo and Destiny leadership. Six Days will be available in Early Access for PC on June 22, 2023, with the full release expected for console and PC in 2024. More information is available at www.sixdays.com .

ABOUT VICTURA

Victura creates action games that let players participate in the true stories that changed history. The company is led by Peter Tamte, who helped lead Bungie as executive vice-president during the development and introduction of Halo, managed worldwide consumer marketing for Apple, founded Destineer, a global top-25 videogame publisher during the late 2000s, and created MacSoft, which was the world's #1 publisher of Macintosh consumer software during the 1990s and 2000s. Victura is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Victura's website is www.victura.gg .

ABOUT HIGHWIRE GAMES

Highwire Games is a small team of veteran game developers with a proven record of creative vision and disciplined, high-quality production. Highwire was created by Jaime Griesemer, who was lead designer for the original Halo and Destiny games, Marty O'Donnell, who was audio director and composer for Halo and Destiny, and Jared Noftle, who co-founded Airtight Games and has more than 20 years in the industry. They are joined by many other talented people in Highwire's studio in Seattle, WA and across the world. Highwire's website is www.highwiregames.com .

SOURCE Victura