Six Days in Fallujah Recreates True Stories From The Toughest Battle of the Iraq War

SEATTLE, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Victura and Highwire Games today announced Six Days in Fallujah, a first-person tactical military shooter based on true stories from the Second Battle for Fallujah in 2004, coming to PC and consoles in 2021. Originally announced by Atomic Games in 2009, Six Days in Fallujah returns with a new publisher, new developer and an all-new game from many of the core leadership team who created the original Halo and Destiny games.

Six Days in Fallujah (PC/Console) -- See the battle in Fallujah through the eyes of the Marines that were on the ground. Direct troops. Make split-second decisions like they had to in real life. Experience on of the bloodiest U.S. battle since 1968. Six Days in Fallujah is a first-person tactical military shooter based on true stories from the Second Battle for Fallujah in 2004, coming to PC and consoles in 2021. "Sometimes the only way to understand what's true is to experience reality for yourself," former Marine Sergeant Eddie Garcia, who was wounded during the Battle for Fallujah and proposed the original idea for Six Days in Fallujah.

"Sometimes the only way to understand what's true is to experience reality for yourself," says former Marine Sergeant Eddie Garcia, who was wounded during the Battle for Fallujah and proposed the original idea for Six Days in Fallujah in 2005. "War is filled with uncertainty and tough choices that can't be understood by watching someone on a TV or movie screen make these choices for you. Video games can help all of us understand real-world events in ways other media can't."

See the Six Days in Fallujah Announcement Trailer:

https://youtu.be/3O0zIa5CGNM

The Second Battle for Fallujah began in 2004 after Al Qaeda seized control of one of Iraq's major cities. The battle proved to be the toughest military conflict for Western forces since 1968.

Atomic Games announced Six Days in Fallujah in 2009, but saw the title abandoned by its original publisher following controversy about the ability of video games to cover challenging real-world events. Victura is a publishing and production company founded in 2016 by former Atomic Games CEO Peter Tamte with the goal of bringing a new Six Days in Fallujah to players, along with other games based on true stories.

Working in partnership with frontline Marines and Soldiers who fought in the Battle for Fallujah, Victura and Highwire have spent more than three years building unique technologies and game mechanics that bring players closer to the uncertainty and tactics of modern combat than other video games have explored.

Over 100 Marines, Soldiers, and Iraqi civilians who were present during the Second Battle for Fallujah have shared their personal stories, photographs, and video recordings with the development team. The game gives these stories voice through gameplay and first-person accounts captured in original documentary interview footage. Six Days in Fallujah aims to be the most authentic military shooter to date and to tell these military and civilian stories with the integrity they deserve.

"It's hard to understand what combat is actually like through fake people doing fake things in fake places," says Peter Tamte, CEO of Victura. "This generation showed sacrifice and courage in Iraq as remarkable as any in history. And now they're offering the rest of us a new way to understand one of the most important events of our century. It's time to challenge outdated stereotypes about what video games can be."

Six Days in Fallujah will launch for PC and consoles in 2021. Victura will announce more details about Six Days in Fallujah in the coming weeks.

For more information about the game go to Six Days in Fallujah at www.sixdays.com where you can also read a letter from the team about why it's important for this game to be made (https://sixdays.com/why). Six Days in Fallujah is also on Twitter (@VicturaGG), and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0_ZHfbMbeosqhCQutQgzVw).

ABOUT SIX DAYS IN FALLUJAH

Six Days in Fallujah is a first-person tactical military shooter that recreates true stories of Marines, Soldiers, and Iraqi civilians who fought Al Qaeda during the toughest urban battle since 1968. Players lead a fireteam through real-life encounters enabled by unique technology that simulates the uncertainty and tactics of urban combat. Six Days in Fallujah is produced and published by Victura and developed by Highwire Games, which is led by many of the original Halo and Destiny leadership. Six Days in Fallujah launches for PC and console platforms in late 2021. More information is available at www.sixdays.com.

ABOUT VICTURA

Victura creates action games that let players participate in the true stories of history's most interesting moments. The company is led by Peter Tamte, who founded Destineer, which was a global top-25 videogame publisher during the late 2000s, and MacSoft, which was the world's #1 publisher of Macintosh games and consumer productivity software during the 1990s. Peter was also executive vice-president of Bungie during the development and launch of Halo. Victura is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Victura's website is www.victura.gg.

ABOUT HIGHWIRE GAMES

Highwire Games is a small team of veteran game developers with a proven record of creative vision and disciplined, high-quality production. Highwire was created by Jaime Griesemer, who was lead designer for the original Halo and Destiny games, Marty O'Donnell, who was audio director and composer for Halo and Destiny, and Jared Noftle, who co-founded Airtight Games and has more than 20 years in the industry. They are joined by Bungie's former design director, character, vehicle and weapons artists, and 30 other talented people in Highwire's studio in Seattle, WA. Highwire's website is www.highwiregames.com.

