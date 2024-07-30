SIX DEGREES CREATIVE MARKETING AGENCY WINS 2024 GOLD AWARD FOR AD AGE SMALL AGENCY OF THE YEAR

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Degrees Atlanta's Black-owned and Millennial led, cultural marketing agency is the recipient of Ad Age's Gold Award for Small Agency of the Year, Southeast, an annual celebration of the year's foremost independent and small-scale shops in the marketing industry with fewer than 150 employees. The distinguished award recognizes Six Degrees impressive work across experiential, social and brand strategy guiding some of the largest global brands and talent that drives pop-culture forward from HBO, Amazon, NFL, Drake, Pandora, Lil Baby, Footlocker, Doja Cat, Lebron James and more.

This year's winners were pulled from a list of hundreds of entries from the U.S and globally, representing some of the best and brightest independent agencies and executives, along with their most creative and effective campaigns.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Ad Age team for all the work we do that combines cultural insights with innovative thinking and strategy that truly elevates our brand partners," said Founder Brian Wright of Six Degrees Marketing. "I am beyond proud and grateful for every individual on my team who have helped us get to where we are today."

The Ad Age Small Agency Awards recognize standout independent agencies with fewer than 150 employees that are producing both noteworthy creative work and strong business results. The awards program is run in tandem with the Small Agency Conference, a two-day event that offers hands-on business advice tailored to the needs of small agencies on topics such as how to compete for new business, how to win at recruiting, how to deal with client procurement departments and more.

"The work and talent that comes from these indie agencies never ceases to amaze our judges," said Judann Pollack, Ad Age executive editor. "Their growth strategies, smart expansion of capabilities and new-business acumen prove that these agencies are adapting and thriving in a world of projects, in-housing and fractional marketing leadership at clients."

Complete results of the Ad Age Small Agency Awards including company profiles, can be found at https://adage.com/smallagencyawards2024 . It includes an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria.

More about Ad Age and the Ad Age Small Agency Awards

Methodology

The 2024 Agency of the Year awards are chosen by the Ad Age editorial staff and are based on several factors. One is business momentum, which takes into account factors including new business wins, revenue growth and the number of new hires. Another is creative prowess based upon the quality of campaigns submitted, along with the breadth of its work—for example, is the agency proficient in all forms of creative including social, digital, out-of-home and PR? Judges also take into strong consideration the effectiveness of the work and the specific results it has produced for its clients. Another consideration is how an agency is approaching future growth—is it looking to break into new disciplines or partner with others to master health care, gaming, AI, media and the like? Judges also take into account an agency's culture, how it is engaging existing employees, its employee benefit and enrichment programs, current diversity stats and how it is working to diversify its talent base.

About Ad Age 2024

For more information, visit https://adagesaa.secure-platform.com/a

About Six Degrees Marketing

Founded by Brian Wright, Six Degrees is an Atlanta-based Black-owned creative agency that helps global brands and artists engage with their audiences in unique ways. Specializing in experiential marketing, branding, influencer marketing, and content production, our team of six utilizes its connections to cultural innovators within and beyond the entertainment industry to produce campaigns, products, and experiences that set brands apart. For more information, please visit sixxdgrs.com

