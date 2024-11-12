Six Degrees Marketing Ranked 5 on the 2024 ADWEEK Fastest Growing Agencies List

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Degrees Marketing has been named to the 2024 ADWEEK Fastest Growing Agency list. This prestigious honor is awarded by ADWEEK, the leading publication covering the brand marketing ecosystem. The award list was announced on November 12, 2024 and can be viewed on ADWEEK's website. Each year, ADWEEK's Fastest Growing Agencies list honors organizations large and small from all over the world whose industry presence is on the rise. ADWEEK ranked Six Degrees Marketing No. 5 of 100, number 1 in the Southeast category and number 3 within top minority led agencies.

The agency has experienced exponential growth within the last year alone, boasting 473 percent revenue growth during the 2022-2023 examination period. Boasting a client roster from Netflix, HBO, New Era, Timberland, Amazon Prime, Revolt World, Amazon Music, Red Bull, NFL Consumer Products, The Shop/UnInterrupted, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, and more, the agency has become a proven go-to marketing solution for today's most coveted brands and talent.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies of 2024," said Brian Wright, Founder and CEO, Six Degrees. "Our team is best in class within this ever-evolving and competitive industry providing innovative strategies to our top-tier roster of clients. Their dedication and mere talent has fueled our growth that landed us among the amazing agencies on Adweek's list."

Rooted in culture first and led by a team of multicultural Gen Z and Millennials, Six Degrees is an integrated marketing agency, that offers a diverse scope of services including experiential, branding, digital marketing, social strategy and more. With a focus on strategic thinking and creative execution, Six Degrees plans on expanding its capabilities and offerings in 2025 becoming a 360 marketing one-stop shop.

For more information about Six Degrees and their services, please visit: http://sixxdgrs.com. More information on the ADWEEK 50, visit: https://www.adweek.com/fastest-growing-agencies/2024

SOURCE Six Degrees Marketing