Six Degrees Marketing Recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals List

Atlanta-based Black Millennial Owned Marketing Agency Ranked Number 6 in Southeast Region

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Six Degrees Marketing has been recognized as the 6th fastest growing company on its annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list: the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida and Puerto Rico. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

Six Degrees for Inc. 5000 Regionals

"Six Degrees is honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc.," said Co-Founder Brian Wright of Six Degrees Marketing. "We've seen tremendous growth with an unmatched client roster over the past few years, one of the few premier minority-owned marketing agencies," said Desmond Attmore, Co-Founder of Six Degrees.

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the regional listing represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses. The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, the 223 private companies had an average growth rate of 166.43%. By 2023, they'd also added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, special projects editor at Inc. Media.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Southeast. It includes an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Six Degrees Marketing

Founded by Brian Wright and Desmond Attmore, Six Degrees is an Atlanta-based Black-owned creative agency that helps global brands and artists engage with their audiences in unique ways. Specializing in experiential marketing, branding, influencer marketing, and content production, our team of six utilizes its connections to cultural innovators within and beyond the entertainment industry to produce campaigns, products, and experiences that set brands apart. For more information, please visit sixxdgrs.com

SOURCE Six Degrees Marketing