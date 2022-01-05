Six Diamond Resorts International Sues Blue Sea Holdings, LLC d/b/a Red Frog Beach Resort

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Diamond Resorts International and several of its principals filed suit in state court in Utah against defendants Blue Sea Holdings, LLC, Oceans Group International S.A. d/b/a Red Frog Beach Resort, Bastimentos Holdings S.A. and several of its officers (including Joseph "Joe" Haley, Steven Bolton, Daniel "Dan" Cranney and Scott Sander). The lawsuit was filed on December 22, 2021. Six Diamond and its affiliates are the developers, owner, and operators of specific beachfront properties in Panama called Polo Beach.

Polo Beach is comprised of approximately 55 acres including 1.5 kilometers of beachfront on Bastimentos Island, Bocas del Toro, Panama. As alleged in more detail in the lawsuit, the defendants are developing neighboring property which they call Red Frog Beach Resort. The lawsuit alleges that defendants have tortiously interfered with the development of Six Diamond's Polo Beach property, by among other things, the issuance of many false and defamatory statements against the corporate and individual plaintiffs.

The defendants also falsely contend that they are the owners of the Polo Beach property notwithstanding plaintiff's definitive ownership and title to the property which has been definitively adjudicated in the courts in Panama. Extensive detail of defendants' alleged misconduct is contained in the filed Complaint.

Six Diamond's lawsuit seeks $50 million in compensatory damages, $100 million in punitive damages and seeks injunctive relief to stop Red Frog's continuing tortious conduct.

About Six Diamond Resorts International

Six Diamond Resorts International is a real estate development company formed in 2006. The company holds multiple prime beachfront properties as well as other assets in The Republic of Panama. Its current focus is on the development of its hospitality and real estate platform in Panama with the goal of expanding its brands throughout the America's.

SOURCE Six Diamond Resorts International