SIX Digital Exchange and DLT Finance Partner to Offer End-to-End Crypto Trading and Custody for Institutional Clients

News provided by

SDX (SIX Digital Exchange)

28 Nov, 2023, 02:00 ET

ZURICH and LENZBURG, Switzerlandswi, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), a leading crypto service and infrastructure provider, part of SIX Group, announces a collaboration with DLT Finance, a BaFin-licensed trading and brokerage firm, to expand their institutional crypto services. In this collaboration, SDX will assume the roles of custodian and staking provider, while DLT Finance's subsidiary DLT Securities GmbH will serve as a fully embedded counterparty for brokerage and trading. 

The joint offering marks a significant step toward expanding crypto trading and custody services for institutional clients. This joint offering meets the evolving needs of institutional investors who seek to access crypto markets in a fully regulated, secure and reliable environment.

DLT Finance's regulatory-compliant trading and brokerage capabilities combined with SDX's crypto custody and post-trade services create an end-to-end solution for clients. Together, SDX and DLT Finance provide a streamlined path to regulated trading, brokerage, and custody services for banks and institutions.

"As the digital asset industry advances, SDX remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions to institutional clients. The collaboration with DLT Finance further solidifies SDX Web3's standing as a leading crypto service provider in Switzerland. Likewise, it emphasizes the company's position to offer a one-stop shop to financial institutions that are looking to scale their digital asset business," says Stephan Kunz, Head SDX Web3 Services.

"The partnership between SDX and DLT Finance builds on our shared principles of security, reliability, and technological excellence. This newly formed collaboration is a significant step towards a secure and regulated pan-European ecosystem for cryptocurrencies and digital securities", adds Marius Sewing, Co-Founder, Board Member DLT Finance.

About SDX Web3

SDX Web3 is an SDX crypto service and infrastructure provider. Launched in 2022 as part of SIX Group, one of Europe's leading providers of financial market infrastructure, SDX Web3 adheres to the Group's high quality and security standards. SDX Web3 offers crypto and digital assets custody and infrastructure services for institutional clients who aim to scale their business by providing efficient access to public blockchain infrastructure.

About DLT Finance

DLT Finance is a BaFin-regulated investment firm that offers institutional-grade digital asset services, including digital asset brokerage with multi-exchange access and digital asset custody with a dynamic key security management system. Regulatory compliance, comprehensive trade execution, and battle-tested security infrastructure are at the core of DLT Finance's building blocks.

SOURCE SDX (SIX Digital Exchange)

Also from this source

SIX collaborates with the Swiss National Bank to pilot wholesale CBDC issuance in Switzerland

Switzerland, a global leader in financial innovation, is taking a significant leap forward with the collaborative efforts of financial markets...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.