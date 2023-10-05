SIX Digital Exchange Partners with Invest Direct to Enhance Private Markets Offering

News provided by

SDX

05 Oct, 2023, 04:00 ET

ZURICH and LENZBURG, Switzerland, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SDX, the world's first fully regulated financial market infrastructure for digital assets, announces that it has entered into comprehensive discussions with Invest Direct, a Geneva-based start-up specialising in independent company assessments, due diligence and investor matchmaking for private companies. This marks a significant step to foster transparency and standardisation within SDX's private equity offering.

SDX provides a robust infrastructure to streamline private placements of digital securities. The planned collaboration with Invest Direct underscores SDX's commitment to elevating the efficiency and transparency of private placements while addressing the prevailing challenges of information asymmetry.

Invest Direct's experienced team, led by Frank Levy, assists private companies at all stages during their funding process. Following an independent assessment, it ensures direct matchmaking with professional investors and wealth management companies. Its in-depth company analysis of privately-held entities is reviewed by its Wisdom Circle — a panel of accomplished industry leaders.

"This planned collaboration highlights the strengths of both Swiss entities, catering to surging demand for streamlined processes and standardised practices within the private equity landscape," says David Newns, Head SIX Digital Exchange. "It enables a more accessible and transparent platform for financial institutions, issuers, and professional and institutional investors to engage in private placements with enhanced confidence."

"By combining the digital expertise of SDX and Invest Direct's independent analysis and matchmaking, this planned collaboration is set to reimagine how private placements are conducted; fostering transparency and trust in the Swiss private equity markets," adds Frank Levy, founder and CEO of Invest Direct.

About SDX

SIX Digital Exchange AG (SDX) is the first fully regulated financial market infrastructure (FMI) for the issuance, trading, settlement, and custody of digital assets. SDX is licensed by Switzerland's financial market regulator, FINMA, to operate as a stock exchange (via SDX Trading AG) and central security depository (CSD) on distributed ledger technology (DLT). As part of the SIX Group, SDX is subject to the Group's high quality and security standards covered under Swiss law.

About Invest Direct

Invest Direct distributes an exclusive catalogue of direct investments in unlisted companies to qualified investors and wealth management companies. It independently analyses and identifies Swiss and foreign private markets investment opportunities. Investors join the community free of charge. Invest Direct is creating the first community for companies to meet their future investors.

SOURCE SDX

