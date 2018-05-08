Six Disciplines Introduces Clean Data Laundry Decision Dashboard

Developed by Six Disciplines Consulting Services the Clean Data Laundry Decision Dashboard is built on the Six Disciplines Management System which enables leaders to more easily and effectively build purpose-driven organizations.

"Clean Data Laundry Decision Dashboard users can click into a chart for detailed information on route performance or analyze profitable accounts, services, and SKUs," said Eric Kurjan, president of Six Disciplines Consulting. "Data can be combined from different depots or plants for the big picture on how an organization is performing. Additionally, comparisons can be made to see which operations in the plant are performing well and which are not."

The laundry industry captures copious amounts of data found in disparate systems that are not always readily accessible. The Clean Data Laundry Decision Dashboard™ provides a single view of operational and laundry data and enables an organization to visualize information from systems such as Spindle™, Alliant™, ERP systems, Salesforce™, and other sources in a centralized location.

About Six Disciplines

Six Disciplines is the provider of a new type of business management system that equips leaders to engage people in shared purpose to improve performance and drive growth. Six Disciplines helps CEOs, HR and other business leaders create and align business strategy with people and execution. Its system uniquely combines a proven excellence methodology, software, coaching, and leadership development to automate, streamline and continuously align business strategy with a work management system that maximizes the potential of its workforce around shared purpose. Over 1,200 leaders managing more than 10,000 people at over 80 organizations rely on Six Disciplines to help them unlock their potential and sustain their strategy. Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, Six Disciplines is a privately owned company. For more information, visit us at https://www.sixdisciplines.com/, on twitter @SixDisciplines or LinkedIn.

