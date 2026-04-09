Six Distinguished Leaders Join Airtower Networks' New Advisory Board

Members Represent Labor, Public Safety, Real Estate, Telecom, and Construction Sectors

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airtower Networks, the nation's premier provider of managed wireless connectivity solutions for buildings, today announced the formation of its Advisory Board. The board comprises six distinguished leaders whose combined expertise spans union labor, public safety, commercial real estate, telecommunications, hospitality, and construction.

The board will provide strategic counsel to the Airtower team as the company continues to expand its Network-as-a-Service platform, delivering cellular enhancement, managed Wi-Fi, and Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES) to properties nationwide.

The new members are:

President:

Sean M. O'Brien — President, International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Advisors:

Jay Colbert — Public Safety, International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF)

Harry Klaff — Commercial Real Estate Services, President, U.S., Avison Young

Paul Reddick — Telecommunications & Technology, Former SVP, Crown Castle

Sachin Shailendra — New Construction, President, SG Contracting, Inc.

George Turner — Hospitality, Former CCO & CTO, IHG Hotels & Resorts

"Our union members work in most building types across America. When the signal drops, the job gets harder and less safe. Airtower understands that, and I'm honored to help them continue pushing connectivity nationwide," said Mr. O'Brien.

We are honored to welcome such an accomplished and diverse group of advisors to Airtower Networks," said Craig Gillespie, CEO of Airtower Networks. "Each of these leaders brings a unique perspective that will be instrumental as we scale our platform and deepen our impact across the industries that depend on reliable, high-performance wireless connectivity. Their collective insight will help shape the future of in-building connectivity."

About Airtower Networks

Airtower Networks is a leading owner-operator of in-building wireless infrastructure, delivering cellular, Wi-Fi, and public safety communication systems through its Network-as-a-Service platform. Airtower designs, funds, deploys, and manages networks nationwide, providing property owners, operators, and enterprises with scalable connectivity solutions without long-term operational burden.

By aligning performance, compliance, and lifecycle accountability under a single model, Airtower helps properties meet increasing connectivity demands while reducing capital exposure. Airtower supports diverse real estate portfolios across a range of use cases, ownership structures, and operational environments, and is a portfolio company of CVC DIF. Learn more at airtower.com/advisory-board

SOURCE Airtower Networks