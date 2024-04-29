Six Elks Hoop Shoot Champions Enter Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

CHICAGO, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20, 2024, the 72 best youth free-throw makers in the nation stepped up to the line at Wintrust Arena in Chicago to take their shot at national titles in six divisions—boys and girls in each of three age-groups. While only six walked away with the first-place trophies, every participant unleashed grit along the way and left knowing the value of the practice and perseverance it took to reach the national stage.

After a total of 1,516 made free throws, six champions were crowned:

8- to 9-year-olds

Ainsley Weaver of Ohio (24/25 and 5/5 in a shoot-off) and Parker Moeller of Ohio (24/25 and 5/5 in a shoot-off)

10- to 11-year-olds

Blake Ensfield of Michigan (24/25) and Beckett Jilka of Kansas (25/25)

12- to 13-year-olds

Ava Cumicek of Wisconsin (23/25 and 14/15 in a shoot-off) and Ayden Birch of Oklahoma (24/25 and 5/5 in a shoot-off)

All six champions will have their names displayed in the Elks Hoop Shoot exhibit at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., and will visit the Hall as guests of the Elks.

During the Hoop Shoot weekend, the Finalists and their families swapped trading cards, competed at a trivia night, attended a Chicago Cubs game, and befriended other Finalists from across the country.

Funded by the Elks National Foundation, the Hoop Shoot has been unleashing gritty kids for more than 50 years.

"I'm 50 years old now, and I competed in this when I was a 9-year-old kid," said Keynote Speaker and Head Coach of the Northwestern Men's Basketball Team Chris Collins at the Awards Banquet. "Coming in here brought back memories of all the times I practiced, all the competitions I went through, and coming up short in the National Finals."

In 1984, Collins was a Hoop Shoot National Finalist who competed in Indianapolis and came in fourth place.

"For all of you going forward," Collins said," I hope this has shown you that when you put your mind to something, you can be great in whatever it is. I was a kid who wanted to be great—and now here I am."

The Elks organization, which will host the Hoop Shoot National Finals at Wintrust Arena again next year, is headquartered in Chicago.

The complete results from this year's Hoop Shoot are available at elks.org/hoopshoot. Next year's tournament tips off in the fall in local communities everywhere.

