Six Experts Headline 2020 Wellnessing Getaway at Grand Velas Los Cabos

Mexican spiritual guide Tonatiuh Garcia will kick off the retreat with an opening ritual calling on the elements. Then it's high impact with a workout from wellness influencer and certified personal trainer Rachel DeVaux. DeVaux's GOOD SWEAT program combines HIIT and circuit training with strength and compound movement. Additional activities the first day include a masterclass in skin care from Adriana Azuara, CEO and founder of All4Spas; vigorous vinyasa complemented with guided yogic sleep and glowing body paint, let by international yoga teacher Danica Johnson; and an ancestral dinner on the beach. Day 2 is another day of all-encompassing wellness complete with active stretching, plant-based culinary class led by nutritionist and wellness expert Sabra Seligman, and sound therapy from pioneer Roberto Gopar. The final day of the getaway offers a mindful yoga practice with pranayama, where guests can learn about breathing practices that help calm and balance both the mind and body; an interactive healthy cooking class; and a closing ritual on life in harmony. Healthy meals throughout the getaway will be prepared by Grand Velas Los Cabos' executive chef Gabriel Kolofon. For more about the 2020 hosts, visit https://wellnessing.velasresorts.com/en/wellness-getaway/grand-velas-los-cabos .

Travelers seeking an all-encompassing wellness retreat can opt to stay in one of the resort's duplex wellness suites that offer a variety of fitness and wellness amenities.

Rates start at $695 USD in an Ambassador Suite and $787 in a Wellness Suite per person per night based on double occupancy. Luxury accommodations, gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, taxes, gratuity and more are included in the rate. Spa treatments are an additional cost. For reservations or more information, call 1-888-407-4869 or visit https://velasresorts.com/wellnessing-getaway-los-cabos/.

SOURCE Grand Velas Los Cabos