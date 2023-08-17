Six Fears Law Attorneys Earn Prestigious Recognition by Best Lawyers in America

Firm lawyers commended for outstanding representation and professional excellence

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fears Law is proud to announce that founder Bryan Fears and partner Julianne Parker have been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America for their outstanding representation in commercial and personal injury litigation. Both Mr. Fears and Ms. Parker are recognized in the practice areas of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights and Insolvency and Reorganization Law.

In addition, partners Brice Burris, Chris Brown, and Jeremy Ayer , as well as attorney Christopher Pride , were selected as some of this year's Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, an honor reserved for attorneys who exhibit outstanding professional excellence earlier in their careers.

Since 1983, The Best Lawyers in America has set the standard for legal recognition nationwide and continues to provide valuable insight into the legal industry. Awards from Best Lawyers are compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The 29th edition of Best Lawyers recognizes only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas.

Fears Law provides creative legal solutions to individuals, families, and business owners in the areas of personal injury, business law, intellectual property and beyond. For more information, visit https://fears.com.

