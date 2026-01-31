Six-figure salary, no classroom: Inside the rise of the education architect

A $218,000 teaching job that's unlike any other, and includes teaching AI, ethics and systems thinking to under-eights, using the world as a classroom.

OXFORD, England, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Tutors International, demand for these highly bespoke roles has increased as globally mobile families reassess how education fits into modern life, technology, and long-term wellbeing.

The position, being recruited through global private tutoring consultancy Tutors International, is not for a conventional private tutor.

Instead, the family is seeking a senior educator to act as an "education architect," designing and delivering a highly bespoke learning programme for their children while the NY state-based family lives and travels across Europe for up to a year.

There will be no fixed classroom. Learning is designed to happen through travel, culture, and real-world experience, with cities, landscapes, museums, conversations and projects forming the backbone of the educational approach.

A history lesson might be built around place rather than textbooks, a business concept explored through real-world transactions, or ethical questions discussed in the context of emerging technologies the children encounter day to day.

The role combines traditional academics and languages with areas rarely included in primary education. The curriculum explicitly includes age-appropriate exposure to artificial intelligence and technology ethics, systems thinking, early business and financial literacy, and the foundations of law, negotiation and philanthropy. The children involved are all under the age of eight.

"This is about intentional education design," says Adam Caller, founder of Tutors International. "Families like this are thinking carefully about what knowledge and habits of thinking will matter in the long term, and then building an educational framework around real life rather than a timetable."

Rather than following a fixed syllabus, the successful candidate will design interdisciplinary learning around travel, culture, projects and lived experience. The role involves coordinating with subject specialists where needed and embedding learning into daily life, while supporting the children's emotional development and curiosity.

The position offers a high degree of professional autonomy alongside its competitive compensation package, which includes accommodation, travel support and benefits.

According to Tutors International, roles of this kind are becoming more common among globally mobile families with the freedom to design education around lifestyle and values.

"We're seeing increased demand for senior educators who can think across disciplines," Caller adds. "Not just teaching content, but shaping how children engage with the world around them."

The role offers a glimpse into a new category of education — one where the tutor functions as designer, mentor and guide, and where the world itself becomes the classroom.

