Six Finalists Are Closer To $500 Grand Prize of A Cappella & Unplugged

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin County Visitors Bureau is excited to announce the completion of Round 1 of the 2026 A Cappella & Unplugged music competition. Seventeen acts took the stage at the Capitol Theatre, performing for a lively audience of more than 250 music lovers.

A panel of five judges—Amoretta Shultz, Kelly Kozloski, Heather Kline, Bob Courter, and Brian Grant—evaluated performers on vocal quality and musical skill, originality and creativity, audience appeal, and stage presence.

Finalists of A Cappella & Unplugged 2026 are Jenni Joy, Jack's Back, Noah Mellot, Brandon Lee, Lily Snowberger, and duo Josh & Chris.

The 2026 A Cappella & Unplugged finalists are Brandon Lee, Jack's Back, Jenni Joy, Josh & Chris, Lily Snowberger, and Noah Mellott. The People's Choice Award, determined by the Capitol Theatre audience, went to Noah Mellott, who received a $100 prize.

Finalists will perform ahead of the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg on Saturday, July 18, on the steps of the historic Franklin County Courthouse. Audience members, along with text voting, will select the 2026 A Cappella & Unplugged champion, who will receive the $500 grand prize.

The music competition began in 2015 as part of Franklin County's 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg—a vivid historical reenactment that immerses audiences in the dramatic events surrounding the burning of the town by Confederate troops during the Civil War.

1864 commemorates Chambersburg's remarkable recovery from devastation, with losses exceeding $1.5 million in 19th-century currency. A Cappella & Unplugged was introduced to highlight the town's rebirth and to celebrate its enduring resilience, courage, and resolve.

The public is invited to attend both the A Cappella & Unplugged Finals and 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth on July 18, 6 PM to . Streets will be closed for the event, and the steps of the 1865 Franklin County Courthouse will serve as the stage for both the musical performances and the living history portrayal.

Both events are free and produced by the Franklin County Visitors Bureau.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason-Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060.

SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau