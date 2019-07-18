Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Earns American Humane Certification

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Humane, the country's first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare and well-being, announced that Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, Calif., has earned the Humane Certified™ seal of approval for its animal encounters and attractions, demonstrating the good welfare and treatment given to the animals in its care. This includes dolphins, sea lions, alligators, sharks, tigers and many other incredible species.

"Congratulations to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom for their certification achievement," said Robin Ganzert, Ph.D., American Humane president and CEO. "With Americans increasingly concerned about the treatment of animals, it's vital to bring all zoos, aquariums and parks to higher levels of animal welfare and to recognize those that are upholding these standards."

"As a unique combination animal and thrill park, it is incredibly special and important to receive this designation from American Humane," said Dianne Cameron, animal care director, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. "This certification further establishes our commitment to providing the highest standards of care for the animals at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom."

Humane Certified is the first program solely devoted to helping verify the welfare, well-being and demonstrably humane treatment of animals living in zoos, aquariums, and conservation centers across the globe. The program enforces rigorous, science-based and comprehensive criteria for animal welfare, developed by an independent Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of world-renowned leaders in the fields of animal science, animal behavior, and animal ethics.

As a result of meeting the many outcomes-based welfare requirements involved by the program, Discovery Kingdom is joining a select group of 28 leading U.S. institutions to qualify for this prestigious certification.

The Humane Certified program's extensive criteria exhaustively review the many dimensions of animal welfare and well-being, with areas of evaluation including: excellent health and housing; positive social interactions within groups of animals, as well as between animals and handlers; safe and stimulating environments, with concern for factors such as appropriate lighting, sound levels, air quality, and thermoregulation; and evidence of thorough preparation and protocols established to prevent and manage medical or operational emergencies.

For added rigor, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom's compliance with the Humane Certified standards was verified through an independent audit. You can read more about the Humane Certified program here.

About American Humane

Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals in the United States and around the world. Our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting the nurturing bonds between animals and people. For more information, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org.

About Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

The park features more than 60 rides and attractions, including unique, up close and interactive animal experiences. For more information, visit: sixflags.com/discoverykingdom. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com .

SOURCE American Humane

Related Links

http://www.americanhumane.org

