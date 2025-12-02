Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation ("Six Flags" or the "Company") (NYSE: FUN).

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that the Company's registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the July 1, 2024 merger of Six Flags with Cedar Fair, L.P. failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Six Flags had underinvested in its parks and operations, deferring or foregoing basic park maintenance, operational improvements, infrastructure repairs, and ride design and development for several years prior to the Merger; (2) that Six Flags needed to make millions of dollars' worth of undisclosed capital and operational expenditures above the company's historical cost trends in order to maintain or grow Six Flags' share in the intensely competitive amusement park market; (3) that, due to the massive, undisclosed capital needs of Six Flags and the deleterious effects of years of chronic disinvestment by the company, the revenue, earnings, cash flow, capital and operational investments, cost reductions, balance sheet improvements, and debt reduction plans presented to investors in the Registration Statement were not reasonably achievable or rooted in facts existing at the time of the Merger; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

