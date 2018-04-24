Dr. Stephen Shore , Author of Beyond the Wall: Personal Experiences with Autism and Asperger Syndrome

, Author of Carrie Cariello , Blogger & Author of What Color is Monday

, Blogger & Author of Dr. Robert Melillo , Founder of Brain Balance Achievement Centers

"Autism Day was developed in response to parents of children on the autism spectrum who were seeking sensory-friendly experiences," said Kevin Gersh, CEO and founder of Gersh Academy. "We're always looking for innovative ways to create new opportunities for individuals with autism and are very excited to be working with a great partner like Six Flags Great Adventure."

In addition to Gersh Academy, Autism Day at Six Flags Great Adventure is also being organized by Custom Education Foundation, which develops special programs and events for the autism community.

Tickets are priced at $32.99. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit http://customeducationfoundation.org/sixflags/. Six Flags Season Passes and Memberships are not valid during this special, private event.

About Gersh Academy

Gersh Academy is a proud sponsor of Autism Day at Six Flags Great Adventure. With K-12 schools in New York, Puerto Rico, Washington and Indiana, Gersh Academy has been providing educational, vocational, and social skills programs for children on the autism spectrum for over 25 years.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company with $1.4 billion in revenue and 20 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/six-flags-great-adventure-to-celebrate-first-ever-autism-day-on-may-3-300635358.html

SOURCE Gersh Academy

Related Links

http://www.gershacademy.org

