Six from Duffee + Eitzen Honored by Texas Super Lawyers

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based family law firm Duffee + Eitzen is proud to announce that six firm partners have been named to the prestigious 2024 Thomson Reuters/Texas Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists based on their representation of individuals in family law and related complex litigation.

Recognition by Super Lawyers and Rising Stars is based on a transparent selection process that starts with peer nominations and includes rigorous vetting and a final blue-ribbon panel review. The selection process is designed to identify the top 5 percent of lawyers practicing in Texas.

"We are proud of our team for earning these well-deserved honors," said firm co-founder Melinda Eitzen. "Their dedication, professionalism and deep expertise in family law set them apart. This recognition is a testament to the hard work they put in every day to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve."

2024 Duffee + Eitzen honorees include:

Brittney Bramlett , partner: Rising Stars

, partner: Rising Stars Lisa Duffee , partner and firm co-founder: Super Lawyers

, partner and firm co-founder: Super Lawyers Melinda Eitzen , partner and firm co-founder: Super Lawyers, Top 100 Lawyers in Texas , Top 50 Women Lawyers in Texas

, partner and firm co-founder: Super Lawyers, Top 100 Lawyers in , Top 50 Women Lawyers in Hunter Lewis , partner: Super Lawyers

, partner: Super Lawyers Marilea Lewis , partner: Super Lawyers, Top 100 Lawyers in Dallas/Fort Worth , Top 50 Women Lawyers in Texas

, partner: Super Lawyers, Top 100 Lawyers in , Top 50 Women Lawyers in Vanessa Sheppard , partner: Rising Stars, Up and Coming 50 Women Rising Stars, Up and Coming 100 Texas Rising Stars

The complete list of honorees will be published in the Texas issue of Super Lawyers magazine and in the October issue of Texas Monthly. The Rising Stars list, which honors early and mid-career lawyers under age 40, was published in the April edition of Texas Monthly. The full listing is available at https://www.superlawyers.com/ .

Earlier this year, eight Duffee + Eitzen lawyers were included in the 2025 edition of another prominent rating guide, The Best Lawyers in America.

About Duffee + Eitzen

The experienced attorneys at Duffee + Eitzen represent clients in a range of high-stakes divorce and custody matters, including family law disputes with complex business and economic components. For more information, visit: www.duffeeandeitzen.com .

