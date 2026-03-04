Six Grant Recipients Awarded and Announced for LaunchLNK 2026 Program

LINCOLN, Neb., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED) is thrilled to announce the recipients of this year's LaunchLNK Grant Program, awarding $20,000 non-dilutive grants to six high-growth startups establishing or expanding their operations in Lincoln.

The 2026 cohort showcases the commitment made by LPED to continue its ongoing support for local entrepreneurs and their businesses as they look to transform their young businesses into thriving companies. By prioritizing companies where the LaunchLNK grant could contribute to economic impact, LPED selects each LaunchLNK recipient in the hopes that their startups can spur revenue and job creation, attracting additional capital investment.

Thorough Selection Process Produces Exciting Lineup:

Applications for the 2026 cohort opened in late 2025, as 63 applications were ultimately submitted, another strong showing of interest in the LaunchLNK program. An extensive two-round selection process followed, involving multiple external and internal LPED economic development staff, who then identified the six startups that stood above the rest to receive this year's grants.

The six companies in the 2026 LaunchLNK cohort represent varied economic industries and sectors, showing the diverse startup ecosystem in place throughout Lincoln and the surrounding area.

The 2026 LaunchLNK companies are:

DineU – DineU is a technology platform that enables universities and dining service providers to offer secure, on-campus food delivery through their existing mobile ordering systems. By integrating directly into university dining apps, DineU allows students to choose delivery at checkout, instantly matching their order with a verified student courier. This campus-exclusive network maintains institutional control, improves campus security and offers students and alternative to off-campus food delivery.

Doomsun – Doomsun is a fintech operating in the algorithmic trading space with a thematic focus on the energy transition. Their mission is to bring clarity to complex, rapidly shifting markets by building tools that reveal market structure and turn uncertainty into edge.

operating in the algorithmic trading space with a thematic focus on the energy transition. Their mission is to bring clarity to complex, rapidly shifting markets by building tools that reveal market structure and turn uncertainty into edge. GrazeStat - GrazeStat addresses a recurring $2+ billion annual reactive health problem inside the $40+ billion U.S. equine industry, where 7.2 million horses generate significant economic and emotional investment and roughly 30% experience a health issue each year. Because horses instinctively mask pain and early symptoms first appear as subtle deviations in feed and water intake, most conditions are detected only after escalation, driving emergency costs, performance losses, and preventable fatalities. GrazeStat converts passive behavior inside the resource zone into predictive health intelligence - creating the first scalable early-detection infrastructure layer for proactive equine care.

Kimto - Kimto is a family operating system that unites health, wealth, and legacy planning into one coordinated platform. We help families prevent conflict, reduce risk, and preserve continuity during illness, incapacity, or loss so loved ones stay aligned when it matters most.

MicroFarm OS – MicroFarm OS helps you plan what to grow, connect with local buyers and even coordinate pickups—so you can grow more food and even earn extra income from your own backyard. MicroFarm OS helps you sell what you make without the guesswork, with your food coming straight from nearby growers.

Rheam Medical - Rheam Medical is developing R-TIP, an automated trocar placement system designed to standardize and de-risk initial peritoneal access, the most complication-prone step in minimally invasive surgery. By combining real-time visualization with advanced pressure sensing, R-TIP provides objective feedback during entry, helping make laparoscopic and robotic surgery safer, more consistent, and easier to teach.

Blueprint for Success and Growth:

Each LaunchLNK grant recipient receives a $20,000 cash infusion, along with valuable resources and referrals to accelerate their growth, including:

Accounting & Tax Services

Formation & Fundraising Legal Services

IP Legal Services

Office Planning, Sourcing, Installation

Coworking & Business Facilities Benefits

Prototype Development Assistance

Entrepreneur / Business Coaching

Membership to the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce

Promotional Activities

LPED applauds the LaunchLNK Dedicated Partner Network for joining in supporting startups and caring about what it takes to grow a business: HBE LLP, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP Suiter Swantz IP, Eakes Office Solutions, CodeBuddy, and The Combine.

LaunchLNK is one part of a vibrant ecosystem of resources and organizations for startups in the region and works hard to be connected to other entities and offerings in a smart way. The LaunchLNK grant funds can be leveraged as matching funds for other programs such as the Nebraska Innovation Fund (NIF) Prototype Grant.

History and Success of LaunchLNK

Since beginning in 2018, LaunchLNK has continued to power Lincoln's entrepreneurial engine. The 36 LaunchLNK program graduates have collectively raised over $100 million in follow-on funding and grants, showcasing the program's effectiveness in propelling startups towards success. Enabling technology-based start-ups to scale their growth faster and become larger means greater innovation, productivity, and competitiveness for our economy.

What Others are Saying:

"This year's applicants were exceptionally competitive, which speaks to the continued evolution of Lincoln's startup ecosystem. We are proud to support these founders as they reach key milestones and grow companies that will have a lasting economic impact on our community," says Abby Bartholomew, Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development.

"When we invest in entrepreneurs, we invest in Lincoln's future. Through our partnership with LPED, the City of Lincoln supports LaunchLNK because it helps founders turn strong ideas into growing companies, new jobs, and lasting economic opportunity. These six startups reflect the talent and drive that continue to move our community forward," says Leirion Gaylor Baird, Mayor of Lincoln.

LPED will open the next round of applications for the 2027 LaunchLNK program in the fall of 2026.

Stay Connected:

To learn more about the LaunchLNK Grant Program and its impact, please visit: http://launchlnk.com.

About Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development

The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development is the city's leading agency for new job creation and workforce development. The Partnership engages primary employers by looking for opportunities for growth as well as opportunities for new business start-ups and new business attractions. The Partnership is established by a contract between the Lincoln Chamber Economic Development Corporation and the City of Lincoln and has well over 100 private-sector partners. Together, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development and Visit Lincoln promote continued economic vitality, positioning Lincoln to be the best place to live, work and play. For more information, visit www.selectlincoln.org.

