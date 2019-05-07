Six High Schools in Southwest Pennsylvania Receive Governor's Civic Engagement Awards

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six high schools in southwest Pennsylvania received Governor's Civic Engagement Awards (GCEA) today for registering to vote at least 65 percent of their eligible students.

"This is an incredible achievement. You should be proud of yourselves," Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. "Thank you for engaging in the electoral process and educating your peers about it."

The GCEA program, now in its second year, encourages eligible Pennsylvania high school students to participate in elections as voter registration drive organizers, voters and poll workers. Students are eligible to register to vote if they are 18 years of age or will turn 18 on or before the date of the next primary, special, municipal or general election.

The award is presented by the Pennsylvania Departments of State and Education and the Governor's Office, in collaboration with Inspire U.S., a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that trains and assists students working to increase voter participation.

Two high schools that registered 85 percent or more of their eligible students received Gold Level awards at this regional recognition event in the William Pitt Union at the University of Pittsburgh. The Gold Level schools are Kiski Area High School in Westmoreland County and Purchase Line Junior/Senior High School in Indiana County.

Four schools received Silver Level awards for registering at least 65 percent of their eligible students. The Silver Level schools are Albert Gallatin Area High School in Fayette County, Canon-McMillan and Trinity high schools in Washington County and South Fayette High School in Allegheny County.

Six students — four from Kiski Area High School and one each from Canon-McMillan and Trinity high schools — received individual awards, new this year, for registering their peers and also serving as poll workers for the November 2018 election.

This year 23 high schools around the state earned GCEA awards, out of 63 schools that participated. A total of 3,109 eligible students were registered through the program. Eight students won individual awards.

In the GCEA program's first year, 16 high schools earned awards by registering 2,955 eligible students.

"We are pleased to see the GCEA program grow and attract more high schools," Secretary Boockvar said. "These students deserve a lot of credit for their civic-mindedness."

Two other GCEA regional recognition events for high schools were held last week in Harrisburg and Blue Bell.

MEDIA CONTACT: Wanda Murren, 717-783-1621

SOURCE Pennsylvania Department of State

Related Links

http://www.state.pa.us

