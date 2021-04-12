Six Historic Nordic American Churches Receive Folk Art Grants to Support Cultural Appreciation, Encourage Interest in Folk Art Practices, and Engage the Broader Community

PHILADELPHIA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners for Sacred Places is pleased to announce the 2021 folk art grant recipients of The Nordic Churches Project. The cultural heritage grants offer churches and nonprofit organizations that participated in the initial phase of The Nordic Churches Project an opportunity to commission new works of folk art to promote Nordic folk traditions and leverage the works of art to reach the broader community. The six churches selected to receive the extended grant are exemplary expressions of national and ethnic history and cultural expression through art.

"Churches in the Midwest built by Nordic immigrants have deeply influenced the region's landscape and culture," said Bob Jaeger, President of Partners for Sacred Places. "However, shrinking populations in the area put many congregations at risk, leaving little money to repair buildings and preserve the decorative arts housed in those churches. To address growing concerns about the legacy and future of these churches, we developed The Nordic Churches Project to highlight the heritage and folk arts these buildings represent, help more communities and nonprofit organizations preserve their sacred places, and help them engage their communities on a deeper level."

2021 folk art grant recipients include:

Hallson Church, Icelandic ( Cavalier, ND )

) Luther Memorial Church, Danish ( Des Moines, IA )

) Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Danish ( Viborg, SD )

) Old Trondhjem Church, Norwegian ( Lonsdale, MN )

) Valley Grove Churches, Norwegian ( Nerstrand, MN )

) Vidalin Church, Icelandic (Akra, ND)

To learn more about the program, grant recipients, and Nordic American churches' value, please visit the Preserving Nordic American Churches website.

About Partners for Sacred Places

Partners for Sacred Places helps congregations and others with a stake in older religious properties make the most of them as civic assets that serve the broader community. www.sacredplaces.org/

About The Nordic Churches Program

The Nordic Churches Project is a program of Partners for Sacred Places dedicated to helping historic Nordic American churches raise the profile of their heritage, culture, and relevance in local communities. Churches participating in the program receive training and tailored support to help preserve their buildings and folk art and sustain a strong community presence.

