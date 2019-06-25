Six Hudson Valley Mayors and Supervisors Launch Hudson Valley Community Power and Choose 100% Renewable Energy

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Valley Community Power (HVCP), a community choice aggregation program (CCA) comprised of six communities in New York's Hudson Valley, launched on May 14th. The City of Beacon, Village of Cold Spring, Town of Fishkill, Town of Marbletown, Town of Philipstown, and City of Poughkeepsie formed, in partnership with Joule Community Power (Joule), HVCP to provide residents and business with more affordable, locally sourced, and renewable energy. Joule will serve as Program Administrator. The Town of Red Hook and the Town and Village of New Paltz will join the program in September.

HVCP enables participating communities to leverage the collective buying power of residents and small businesses at large enough scale to dictate the terms of how they buy electricity. The empowered communities have selected 100% renewable electricity as their default electricity supply at a fixed and lower price that is less than they otherwise would pay for standard (non-renewable or "dirty") supply.

The chart below compares the Central Hudson rate to the HVCP two-year fixed rates for both renewable and standard supply. Both HCVP rates, renewable and non-renewable, are lower than the average weighted monthly variable rate paid by Central Hudson customers in the previous twelve-month period (April 2018-March 2019).

Hudson Valley Community Power Rates vs. Average Central Hudson Rate

Customer Class Average

Central Hudson Supply Rate HVCP

100% Renewable Fixed Rate (default) HVCP

Standard

Fixed Rate Residential and Small Commercial $0.06870 $0.06361 $0.06080

"This program is the result of a competitive procurement process," said Mike Gordon, Joule's Chief Executive Officer. "The partnership of communities selected Direct Energy as their default supplier because they were offered a unique combination of competitive pricing, consumer protection, and 100% renewable power."

Bruce Stewart, President of Direct Energy stated, "When communities and consumers demand innovative products, we're pleased we can deliver for them. For the first time in New York State, power will be sourced directly from local hydroelectric facilities. This is a cutting-edge achievement."

Marbletown Supervisor Rich Parete said of the program, "We're excited to move forward. This is a win-win-win opportunity for our residents in that they get a price that is roughly half a penny per kWh less than what they paid Central Hudson over the last year, they're protected against a volatile market with fixed rates for the next two years, and they are buying electricity generated from only renewable power sources."

"This is an exciting moment for the City of Poughkeepsie," remarked Sarah Salem, Poughkeepsie Councilmember (D-2nd Ward). "The program represents a paradigm shift to a local consumer energy choice system that is ushering in a swift transition to 100% renewable energy for the City of Poughkeepsie and all of our partnering municipalities."

Eligible residents and small businesses are automatically enrolled in the HVCP CCA program but may opt out with no penalty. Central Hudson remains responsible for delivery, repair, and billing services for all participants. To learn more, please visit www.HudsonValleyCommunityPower.com.

SAVE MORE WITH SOLAR

HVCP is also offering community solar to those who want to support clean energy and lower their annual electricity bill. By subscribing to a local solar farm, utility customers are guaranteed to save approximately 10% annually on electricity for up to 25 years. The guaranteed savings, received in the form of bill credits, is derived from New York State incentives for clean energy generation. Unlike the CCA, this is an opt-in program that requires enrollment. The program, offered through HVCP, is open to Central Hudson customers regardless of whether they participate in the CCA. By participating in both the HVCP CCA and community solar programs, subscribers can benefit from both the CCA's lower, fixed energy supply rates and guaranteed savings for solar generation. Learn more or enroll at www.HudsonValleyCommunityPower/solar.

About Hudson Valley Community Power

Hudson Valley Community Power is a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program comprised of six communities in New York's Hudson Valley and formed in partnership with Joule Community Power. The program enables participating communities to pool local electricity demand in order to leverage the collective buying power of their residents and small businesses in effort to secure more favorable energy supply rates and designate renewable generation sources. For more information, please visit www.HudsonValleyCommunityPower.com.

About Joule Community Power

Joule Community Power (Joule) works with municipalities and local partners to empower communities and facilitate their goals of providing residents and businesses with cleaner and cheaper energy. Joule principals were responsible for implementing New York State's first Community Choice Aggregation Program (CCA)—a program that enables communities to aggregate local energy demand in order to: 1) save money—gain leverage to procure less expensive electricity for residents and businesses, 2) make money—create new revenue opportunities by participating in energy markets, and 3) go green—gain local control to opt for clean and renewable generation sources. Joule is the only company in New York State offering CCA administrative services with a Public Service Commission-approved implementation plan that integrates local renewable energy projects, and only Joule has the expertise, relationships, and experience to effectively design, implement, and manage such a program. Joule's innovative renewable energy strategy in New York is driving new regulation and encouraging the Public Service Commission to rapidly advance innovative solutions. Joule Community Power is a division of Joule Assets. Learn more at: www.JouleCommunity.com.

SOURCE Joule Community Power

Related Links

http://www.JouleCommunity.com

