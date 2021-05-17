Six in 10 Parents Plan to Vaccinate All of Their Children and Large Majority of Parents Would Feel Safer Sending Kids to School if Most Other Children Were Vaccinated

Vaccination intent is especially prevalent in conversations about children returning to school. There is widespread support for making vaccines and information about them available at public schools (80%), and nearly three in five (59%) parents of children in school support requiring students to get vaccinated to attend school in person. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of parents with children in school would be more likely to vaccinate their own children if such a requirement were in place.

Parents least likely to say they will get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 include those who live in small towns and rural areas (42% will get all children vaccinated), those age 18 to 29 (46%), women 18 to 39 (51%), White mothers (51%), Black mothers (45%), women without a college education (47%), Independents (48%), and Republicans (53%); and most of these groups are among those least likely to say they have been or will get vaccinated themselves.

"Parents want to keep their children safe and in school," said John Bridgeland, CEO of COVID Collaborative. "This survey provides important insights to increase parent confidence in vaccination, which will enable children to be safe for in-person learning, on playgrounds, and for other activities that help them grow and thrive."

The research was conducted by Hart Research for the COVID Collaborative , a national assembly of experts across health, education, and the economy working to support local, state, tribal, and federal leaders in turning the tide against the pandemic. The Collaborative has partnered with the Ad Council to address vaccine hesitancy with a COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative and the "It's Up To You" campaign to ensure the American public has the latest and most accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccines. The Collaborative also has partnered with the Council of the Great City Schools on a range of education initiatives, including utilizing schools as vaccination sites.

"With COVID-19 vaccines now approved for children ages 12 and up, our vaccination education campaign with the COVID Collaborative will focus its efforts on getting good information to parents and their pediatricians," said Lisa Sherman, CEO of the Ad Council.

The survey shows that parents trust doctors and experts the most when it comes to recommendations about vaccinating their children. A recommendation from their child's pediatricians would earn trust from 83% of parents, and more than three in four say they are more likely to vaccinate their children upon hearing from top scientists and physicians that the vaccine is safe (76%) and 100% effective (77%) in children. Parents also fear the risk of the virus to their children. 70% of parents are worried that their children could get COVID-19 and view protecting their children as an important reason to vaccinate their children (83%) and themselves (77%). Nearly one in five (18%) parents have a child who is at high risk.

"Parents trust their pediatricians when it comes to their child's health, and that includes important questions they have about immunizations. I encourage all parents to talk with their pediatrician about the COVID-19 vaccine so they can get the information they need to make this decision," said Lee Savio Beers, MD, FAAP, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, a member of the COVID Collaborative. "Vaccinating children and teens will protect them and allow them to fully engage in the world again. That's why we are thrilled to partner with the Ad Council and the COVID Collaborative on the vaccine education campaign."

The Council of the Great City Schools has demonstrated the central role that school districts can play in COVID-19 response, including as vaccination sites for parents, children, and others in the community. "There are numerous examples across the country of school districts stepping up as vaccination sites," said Michael Casserly, Executive Director of the Council of the Great City Schools. "As the country works to vaccinate children and youth, we need to utilize more schools to help keep students and others in the community safe."

About the COVID Collaborative

COVID Collaborative, a project of UNITE, is a national assembly of experts, leaders and institutions in health, education and the economy and associations representing the diversity of the country to turn the tide on the pandemic by supporting federal, state and local COVID-19 response efforts.

The COVID Collaborative is co-chaired by former Governor and U.S. Senator Dirk Kempthorne (R-ID) and former Governor Deval Patrick (D-MA) and led by Co-Founder and CEO John Bridgeland and President Gary Edson. COVID Collaborative includes expertise from across Republican and Democratic administrations at the federal, state and local levels, including former FDA Commissioners, CDC Directors, and U.S. Surgeon Generals; former U.S. Secretaries of Education, Homeland Security and Health and Human Secretaries; leading public health experts and institutions that span the country; the Business Roundtable, National Association of Manufacturers, and U.S. Chamber of Commerce; the NAACP, UnidosUS, National Urban League, and the National Congress of American Indians; the Skoll Foundation, The Allstate Foundation and The Rockefeller Foundation; and associations representing those on the front lines, from the American Public Health Association and Association of State and Territorial Health Officials to the Council of Chief State School Officers and the Council of the Great City Schools. Tim Shriver is Chairman of UNITE.

To learn more, visit www.CovidCollaborative.us , and follow the COVID Collaborative on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council has a long history of creating life-saving public service communications in times of national crisis, starting in the organization's earliest days during World War II to September 11th and natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy. Its deep relationships with media outlets, the creative community, issue experts and government leaders make the organization uniquely poised to quickly distribute life-saving information to millions of Americans. The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels. The Ad Council's innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org , follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter and view the creative on YouTube .

