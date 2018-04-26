Six Kids Crowned in Elks Hoop Shoot Finals

After nine tie-breaking shoot-offs and a total of 1,601 made free throws, six champions were crowned:

8- to 9-year-olds

Anthony Thompson of Ohio (24 out of 25, 30 out of 30 in a shoot-off) and Ava Kouri of Ohio (23 out of 25)

10- to 11-year-olds

Camden Cowgill of Texas (23 out of 25, 5 out of 5 in a shoot-off) and Kameryn Ketcham of Montana (23 out of 25)

12- to 13-year-olds

Luke Sides of South Carolina (24 out of 25, 10 out of 10 in a shoot-off) and Bailey Finn of Montana (24 out of 25)

All six champions will have their names inscribed in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., and will visit the Hall as guests of the Elks. More than 300,000 8- to 13-year olds started down the Road to Chicago last fall

During the Hoop Shoot weekend, the Finalists and their families toured Chicago by trolley, attended a special event at the Adler Planetarium, and engaged in community service, creating no-sew fleece blankets that will be distributed to V.A. hospitals in Chicago. The Elks have pledged to help the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs eliminate veteran homelessness.

Funded by the Elks National Foundation, the Hoop Shoot has been developing gritty kids for 46 years. The keynote speaker at this year's Awards Banquet was WNBA All-Star Tamika Catchings. Notable alumni from the Hoop Shoot program include college coaches Chris Mullin and Steve Alford, and WNBA players Kristi Toliver and Seimone Augustus.

The Elks organization is headquartered in Chicago, which will be hosting the Hoop Shoot National Finals again next year.

The complete results from this year's Hoop Shoot are available at elks.org/hoopshoot. Next year's tournament tips off in the fall in local communities everywhere.

