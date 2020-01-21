Six Large-Scale Solar Farm Projects With Queue Positions in Texas Offered for Immediate Acquisition by Renewable Energy Developer

ERCOT is one of the most dynamic, exciting energy markets in the US. Population growth in Texas and the shuttering of the state's coal plants have combined to create a level of electricity use unlike that of any other area in the country. In fact, ERCOT's projections for 2020 indicate electricity demand for its in excess of 26 million Texas clients will continue the already rapid pace of growth occurring in the Lone Star state. Those who study this electricity market understand Texas remains an up-and-coming investment opportunity, and shrewd renewable energy investors are eager to include solar projects within the ERCOT region as part of a sound portfolio.