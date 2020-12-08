Six Million Fighting Covid-19: FeverIQ Offers Premium Covid Safety Solution for Free to Public Elementary Schools

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enya.ai, the creator of FeverIQ, the most advanced and secure Covid safety solution on the market, today announced they have received more than six million submissions of Covid symptom and test data from 91 countries. This makes FeverIQ the world's largest application of secure computation in healthcare, underscoring Enya.ai's leadership in applying privacy-preserving analytics to address population-scale health challenges.

Marking the milestone and recognizing the challenges presented by a new wave of Covid cases, Enya.ai is extending its Premium FeverIQ package to U.S. public elementary schools for free to help them keep their students, families and teachers safe and healthy. "There is enormous pressure on schools to reopen and stay open, particularly for younger students who are most impacted by distance learning. By offering the highest level of FeverIQ, our Covid safety solution, to public elementary schools for free, we hope to help them keep their communities safe while operating within their resource constraints in these trying times," said Alan Chiu, CEO of Enya.ai.

Monticello Academy, an innovative elementary and middle school located in the heart of Silicon Valley, has been using FeverIQ to help maintain a safe school environment since they re-opened for the current academic year. "FeverIQ gives our parents and teachers a sense of security in that we put their safety as our priority. We can track what our community is doing to keep each other safe. Most important, the program brings us together as a community with common goals – health and safety," said Trinh Trinh, Principal of Monticello Academy.

Developed by a team of experts led by Stanford bioengineering professor and Enya.ai cofounder Jan Liphardt, FeverIQ applies artificial intelligence to insights from the latest Covid symptom and test data collected around the world to estimate the likelihood of having Covid up to 2.7 times better than alternative solutions. FeverIQ uses secure computation to cryptographically guarantee user privacy, an approach that was validated earlier this year by a team of researchers from Stanford, Oxford, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard collaborating with Enya.ai.

In addition, FeverIQ offers a Covid risk management and compliance solution designed to take as much work off the shoulders of administrative staff as possible. It provides a comprehensive dashboard for school nurses and administrators to monitor compliance levels, manage quarantine periods, and order Covid tests. Built-in support for rotational cohorts and multi-location campuses streamlines contact tracing efforts, reducing the burden on staff members who are already stretched thin by the pandemic. Finally, Enya.ai's True Privacy protects schools from the risks of handling personal health information.

If you are a principal or school nurse interested in using FeverIQ to help keep your students and staff safe, visit https://school.feveriq.com and sign up for the FeverIQ Education Plan.

About Enya.ai

Enya.ai combines leading-edge cryptography with artificial intelligence to advance the human condition. Trusted by millions of users, Enya.ai operates the largest secure computation network in healthcare. Enya.ai is also among the leading Stanford alumni, scientists, and physicians participating in the StartX Med COVID-19 Task Force , mobilized at the onset of the pandemic to provide critical solutions for the prevention, diagnostics, and treatment of Covid-19.

