Six Moon Designs Introduces the ADC Travel Pack: The First and Only ALL DAY CARRY Pack for Adventure Trekking and Travel

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Moon Designs, a pioneer in ultralight outdoor gear, announces the launch of the revolutionary ADC Travel Pack for adventure trekking and travel. Featuring the company's trail-proven backpack suspension system integrated into a suitcase-style travel pack, the ADC Travel Pack is lightweight, comfortable and durable enough to be carried over a variety of terrain for long periods of time while offering high level pack organization needed at your eventual destination each day.

While the traditional Everyday Carry (EDC) pack is ideal for the digital nomad who travels from place to place using technology and the internet, All Day Carry (ADC) is a new pack category developed exclusively by Six Moon Designs that caters to both the digital nomad and the adventure trekker alike. This growing community of savvy globe-trotting wanderers want one bag to rule airports and trails alike without forgoing simple pleasures. The ADC Travel Pack is meticulously designed as a carry-on to handle it all, and it becomes the company's lightest fully-featured pack at just 2.5 pounds, more than 30 percent lighter than similar travel backpacks.

Thanks to the increase in remote work and telecommuting, Adventure Trekking has exploded in popularity amongst all age groups in recent years. Adventure Trekkers wandering the trail systems on all seven continents each year number in the millions and include everyone from hut-to-hut hikers across the European Alps to Inn-to-Inn walkers along Japan's Kumano Kodo trail. In 2023, nearly 446,000 Compostelas were issued to those completing Spain's Camino de Santiago alone, and not everyone who makes the trek applies for a Compostela.

"Over the past nine months, the ADC Travel Pack has traveled with me to four continents and seven countries. It fits well in overhead bins, keeps my items well organized and secure, and is super comfortable and lightweight to carry all day while exploring the world," said Whitney La Ruffa, VP of Sales & Marketing. "All of us here at Six Moon Designs are excited to share this new collection of travel packs and accessories with adventure trekkers all over the world."

ADC (35L) and ADC+ (45L) TRAVEL PACK FEATURES

Three ultralight outer fabric choices for varying needs of use and budget: Robic Nylon, Challenge Sailcloth© ECOPACK™ EPX200™, and Challenge Sailcloth© ULTRA™

Innovative removable hip belt/stowable harness suspension system

Clam-shell opening with dual clothing organizers and compression straps

Administration area: front half-opening zip pocket with organizational sleeves, key hook and laptop/hydration sleeve holder

Internal digital tracker holder

Outer tear-resistant mesh pouch with small zip pocket

Trekking pole loops

Two water bottle pockets

YKK Aquaguard waterproof locking zippers

Roller luggage handle pass-through

Grab handles on top and side of the pack

MSRP: from $275 - $450

The new Six Moon Designs Adventure Trekking collection includes various accessories to compliment the ADC Travel Pack, including: passport pouch, padded laptop sleeve, stowable grocery-go-getter, pack cover, zip pouches and packing pods. In addition, current in-line products including the Silver Shadow Mini Hiking Umbrella and the ePouch Travel Bag for tablets round out the collection.

Six Moon Designs has a rich 20-year history of designing award-winning ultralight gear tailored for those who embark upon multi-month, multi-thousand-mile treks. The company's commitment to quality, innovation, and understanding the nuanced needs of backpacking has earned them a first-rate reputation in the outdoor and travel industries.

About Six Moon Designs

In 2002 Six Moon Designs was born on the Pacific Crest Trail by Ron Moak, an avid thru-hiker who sought out much lighter weight gear than what was available at the time. Moak first introduced the Europa Tent, a 33oz. single wall sil-nylon shelter, and the Starlite Pack, a pioneering frameless pack with a large carrying capacity, and the backpacking community quickly embraced the ultralight backpacking ethic. Today, Six Moon Designs continues to be on the cutting edge of ultralight innovation and strives to make the highest quality yet affordable ultralight tents, shelters, backpacks and other accessories designed to get more people outdoors. Six Moon Designs.

