Six More Partners Launch zavvie iBuyer Platform

zavvie's new broker partners include: Allen Tate Realtors in North Carolina, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene in Texas, Smith and Associates in Florida, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties in California, PARKS Realty in Tennessee, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans in Texas.

With the rapid expansion of iBuyers, top brokerages are mobilizing to give their agents a comprehensive iBuyer strategy. "Our agents are already adjusting to and working with iBuyers, and have had some great wins. We're empowering every agent to take advantage of this new way to sell, be the expert, and have confidence in the living room," says PARKS Realty CEO, Bob Parks. "zavvie gave us an all-in-one solution that is easy to implement and fast."

The Offer Optimizer™ suite provides brokerages and their agents with a complete solution and leading-edge tools to assist their clients. Partnering with zavvie allows brokerages to increase their listing conversion ratio with existing clients, attract new sellers, and ultimately grow market share. Leading iBuyer analyst Mike DelPrete agrees. "zavvie gives brokers a seat at the table in the world of iBuyers," says DelPrete.

Learn more at zavvie.com .

About zavvie

zavvie is a technology company committed to adding ease and clarity to broker relationships with iBuyers. With Offer Optimizer™ Suite, zavvie connects brokerages, agents, and their clients with iBuyers. Currently operating in iBuyer markets and rapidly expanding, zavvie delivers brokerages and agents all they need to thrive: easy to use tools, technology, training, marketing and strategy.

zavvie Offer Optimizer™ received an Inman Innovator award for Most Innovative Real Estate Technology, and the company is a graduate of the National Association of REALTORS® REach program. Brokerages interested in licensing Offer Optimizer™ technology visit http://zavvie.com/.

Bethany Fetté

314-504-5206

bethany.fette@zavvie.com

SOURCE zavvie

Related Links

http://www.zavvie.com

