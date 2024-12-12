Six Ocean Tomo, a Part of J.S. Held, Experts Among the 300 World's Leading Intellectual Property Strategists

JERICHO, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, joins subsidiary Ocean Tomo, announcing today that six intellectual property (IP) experts are among the World's 300 Leading IP Strategists recognized by IAM. The IAM Strategy 300 is a guide to the pioneers in the IP industry, recognizing those who innovatively create and action strategies that support IP as a critical business asset.

The transformation to a global knowledge economy has placed an unprecedented focus on companies' IP assets. The last five decades witnessed an economic inversion of the relative importance of tangible to intangible assets. The need to measure and communicate stakeholder value from investment in IP has never been greater. James E. (Jim) Malackowski, CPA, CLP, of Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, observes, "In today's knowledge-driven economy, where 90% of company value is comprised of intangible assets, IP is often the most valuable asset a company holds. At Ocean Tomo, we recognize that IP is not just a legal concern – it's a critical element in strategic business decisions and financial valuation." Jim continues, "Our experts are uniquely positioned to advise on the complexities of IP valuation, helping clients realize the value of their innovations in the marketplace." This multidimensional insight allows us to provide clients with the tools to protect, leverage, and capitalize on their intellectual assets.

David Kennedy, CPA, is an expert in IP valuation and negotiating the economics of patent sales and licensing agreements. Mr. Kennedy has bought and sold patent portfolios, negotiated license agreements in commercial transactions, and helped clients establish royalty rates for individual patents and large portfolios of implementation and standard essential patents. He has provided forensic consulting services in litigation matters and has testified as an expert witness in numerous matters. His work spans 35 years as a CPA, auditor, and accounting consultant for corporations, financial institutions, government agencies, and law firms, performing audits, litigation support, IP and asset valuation, IP management, and forensic accounting services. He has served as the primary negotiator or advisor in over 200 IP related negotiations as both an owner of IP or on behalf of companies, universities, and inventors including patent sales, license agreements, and cross-license agreements. His experience includes investing in and raising venture capital for IP-based companies and negotiating the economics of patent sales. He has also purchased patent portfolios and implemented licensing programs as an owner and manager of the patents and on behalf of investor groups, inventors, and corporations, including the determination of appropriate royalty rates in the marketplace.

IAM says:

"With a well-established reputation among peers, David Kennedy draws on more than three decades in the field to evaluate damages, patent portfolios and licensing matters, offering dependable strategic advice."

Larry Tedesco, CVA, CLP, MAFF, is an IP valuation, licensing, and damages expert. Mr. Tedesco has spent a large portion of his career developing, managing, valuing, and licensing intellectual property as both an operator and a consultant. He has provided multiple levels of damages evaluations for both plaintiffs and defendants in a wide range of intellectual property disputes. Mr. Tedesco has provided forensic and expert consulting services in litigation matters, has reviewed and analyzed thousands of license agreements, and he has determined FRAND royalty rates for Standard Essential Patents in a variety of technologies including wireless telecommunications, Wi-Fi, and audio/video. As an operator, Mr. Tedesco has significant experience monetizing intellectual property in a wide variety of industries, including telecommunications, medical devices, software development, electronics, manufacturing, and augmented reality. He has held senior level management positions where he obtained extensive experience developing patent assets in addition to designing and implementing IP licensing programs. Mr. Tedesco has negotiated more than 200 IP transactions and managed the licensing program to an industry leading essential Ethernet patent portfolio.

IAM says:

"One of the top patent damages and valuation guys in the IP world," Larry Tedesco can be trusted to create and maintain intellectual property strategies "professionally, efficiently and effectively".

Ozer Teitelbaum, JD, is a Managing Director of the Advisory practice of Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held. Mr. Teitelbaum has over 30 years of experience in protecting, capturing, and commercializing innovation. Mr. Teitelbaum plays an integral role in all aspects of the firm's investment banking and asset management initiatives, including facilitating IP-driven transactions, mergers and acquisitions, IP monetization strategies, financing, and IP-based special situations investments. He is registered to practice before the USPTO and was an in-house counsel, licensing executive, senior management, and advisor for various small and large companies before joining Ocean Tomo. He is licensed to practice law in New York and Connecticut.

IAM says:

" Ozer Teitelbaum's superb legal expertise, keen commercial insight and rich understanding of the IP landscape make him an invaluable ally to his clients. He manoeuvrers through complex IP-driven transactions with a deft touch, crafting comprehensive strategies that meet his clients' needs."

Marek Wernik, Ph.D., is a Senior Director of Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held. Prior to joining Ocean Tomo, Dr. Wernik served as Senior Executive, Strategic Initiatives & Client Relations at TechPats. Dr. Wernik has over 30 years of combined technical knowledge, business acumen, and intellectual property (IP) experience. His experience in technology and IP covers a broad range of technical areas, including all fields of telecommunications, wireless, mobile systems, information technology systems, digital media, and semiconductors. Marek was CEO of GIS which was acquired by TechPats in 2015. Previously, Marek held the position of Director, Intellectual Property Strategy at Alcatel-Lucent Bell Laboratories. Prior to that, Marek was in various executive positions at Alcatel in France. Before Alcatel, he occupied various management positions at Nortel.

IAM says:

"Valued for his strategic acumen and business-oriented mindset, Marek Wernik brings a wealth of IP knowledge and technical skill. He prioritises his clients, always aiming for outstanding results and effectively maximises the value of their portfolios."

Sam Wiley is the Strategic Business Intelligence Lead for the Specialty Services group of Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held. The Specialty Services team combines technical excellence, patent expertise, and business acumen to partner with in-house corporate intellectual property groups, outside counsel, and financial institutions to dig into complex systems. Sam is a globally recognized intellectual property and innovation expert known for his leadership in crafting strategies and advancing thought leadership in the IP field. A trusted voice in the industry and a Silicon Valley veteran, he is a sought-after speaker and contributor noted for turning complex IP and innovation challenges into strategic opportunities.

IAM says:

"What makes Sam Wiley a unique and a rare breed is his open-minded approach to what aspects of a concept are patentable."

Ryan Zurek leads the Advisory practice of Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, which is composed of IP Transaction Advisory, Investments, and non-securities Investment Banking. Renowned for his comprehensive approach to IP M&A and capital raising, Ryan has played an integral role in all aspects of the firm's transactions and corporate financing initiatives.

IAM says:

"Ryan Zurek's strategic vision and expertise position him as a pivotal figure in facilitating IP-driven transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and monetization strategies. He possesses a deep understanding of his clients' needs and objectives, working closely with them to turn these goals into reality."

The IAM Strategy 300: The World's Leading IP Strategists is published annually following an extensive research project to identify the individuals who are leading the way in the development and implementation of strategies that maximize the value of IP portfolios. J.S. Held is proud to celebrate the six experts recognized in 2024 and the countless individuals who work tirelessly to support these experts and our clients.

