Six-Person Firm Giving $100,000 to Most Effective Charities

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, a six-person personal injury law firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, the Butler Law Firm, is giving away $100,000. The firm wanted to give the money where it would do the most good, so they have selected two of the top charities as ranked by GiveWell, an evidence-based charity evaluator. The Butler Law Firm will give $50,000 to Evidence Action's "Deworm the World" Initiative and $50,000 to GiveDirectly.

The firm's goal is to do "the greatest good for the greatest number." On its webpage devoted to the gift, the firm writes that "[f]or less than the cost of a bicycle or a leather couch, we can save children from death by malnutrition, cure blindness caused by parasitic flies, or distribute hundreds of malaria-stopping insect nets. These opportunities are too good to pass up."

"We are really fired up about doing this," explained Jeb Butler, the firm's founder and principal. "The data-driven approach of these charities enables us to reliably help lots of people who really need it, in a way that would not have been possible even ten years ago."

As a part of the application process, each organization submitted a video that described how it could help people in need. Those videos and other information about the charities are available at https://butlerfirm.com/2019-giving-project-winners.

The firm plans to donate additional money in 2020. "We helped a lot of clients in 2019," added Butler. "That means that we'll be donating substantial money next year, which will make three years in a row."

The firm was inspired by Peter Singer, a professor at Princeton University. Singer gave a TED Talk in 2013 describing "effective altruism," the process of maximizing the effect of charitable giving. Singer's TED Talk is available online and has been watched over 1.6 million times. Dr. Singer has Tweeted and posted on Facebook about the firm's Giving Project.

