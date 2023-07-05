Six PruittHealth Skilled Nursing Centers Earn National Quality Awards

NORCROSS, Ga., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Six PruittHealth skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers were recognized as 2023 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality award and Silver – Achievement in Quality award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for their commitment to improving the lives of patients through quality care.

2023 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award 2023 Silver Achievement in Quality Award

"As a family-owned organization, compassionate care and service are at the heart of everything we do. We are honored to receive this recognition for six of our centers. Our caregivers consistently strive to provide our patients and their families with the highest quality of care possible, and these awards are a testament to their hard work," said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth.

The following PruittHealth location is a 2023 recipient of the AHCA/NCAL Silver – Achievement in Quality Award:

PruittHealth – Covington

The following PruittHealth locations are 2023 recipients of the AHCA/NCAL Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award:

PruittHealth – Blythewood

PruittHealth – Elkin

PruittHealth – Panama City

PruittHealth – Seaside

PruittHealth – Shepherd Hills

Created in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and judged by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance to improve the quality of life and care of long-term care patients and staff.

The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL's 73rd Convention & Expo in Denver, Colorado, which will be held from October 1-4, 2023.

For more information about PruittHealth, visit pruitthealth.com.

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization for more than 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing and senior living care, veteran services, home health care, hospice and palliative care, therapy services, pharmacy and infusion services, and more across the Southeast. The organization's 13,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com.

SOURCE PruittHealth