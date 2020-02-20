Six Randstad executives named to SIA's Staffing 100 and Hall of Fame lists for 2020

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US is pleased to announce that Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) has named five of its executives to the 2020 Staffing 100 list and one to the Staffing 100 Hall of Fame list. For nine years, the annual Staffing 100 list has recognized professionals who make innovative contributions to the staffing industry. The Staffing 100 Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have consistently influenced the industry and have appeared in the Staffing 100 List for five or more consecutive years.

Randstad executives named to this year's lists include:

Karen Fichuk, CEO, Randstad North America; executive board member, Randstad N.V.

Bob Lopes, group president, Randstad Sourceright North America

Pat McCall, chief sales officer, Randstad

Graig Paglieri, group president, Randstad Technologies and Engineering, Randstad US

Glen Cathey, head of digital strategy and innovation, Randstad Digital Factory

Rebecca Henderson, CEO, Randstad Global Businesses; executive board member, Randstad N.V. (Hall of Fame)

"As movers and shakers, the 2020 honorees are leading the industry through change and transformation into a new world of work," said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products, SIA. "Our ecosystem is more interconnected than ever before; its frontiers are more varied and areas like diversity and inclusion, compliance, workers' rights and online talent marketplaces have become more complex and integral to today's business models, with technology enabling more sophisticated solutions. Congratulations to all the individuals named this year for the important role they play in exploring these frontiers."

Randstad executives have been recognized by The Staffing 100 list since the award's inception in 2011. Each year, professionals in the staffing industry nominate their peers who have influenced the world of work. The editorial team at SIA reviews the nominations to determine those whose vision, excellence and drive over the past year stand out as particularly exemplary.

The complete list of honorees can be found on the 2020 Staffing 100 site.

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

