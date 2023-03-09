Six Regan Zambri Long PLLC Lawyers Named to 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long PLLC is pleased to announce that six of our Washington, DC car accident lawyers have been named to the 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumers Lawyers guide.

The Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list is an elite group of plaintiff attorneys from all over the United States. According to the guide, every lawyer named to the list was recognized because "they bring justice to individuals (or groups of them) for a physical harm they have suffered, as opposed to one that is chiefly financial."

The following attorneys have been named to the list:

President and Senior Partner Patrick M. Regan

Senior Partner, Vice President, and Founding Member Salvatore J. Zambri

Senior Partner Victor E. Long

Partner Jacqueline T. Colclough

Partner Paul J. Cornoni

Partner Amy S. Griggs

Since opening its doors 25 years ago, the DC medical malpractice attorneys at Regan Zambri Long PLLC have garnered respect from their clients as well as their peers. With over $1 billion in record-setting verdicts and settlements, the firm has routinely been honored by well-respected legal organizations and publications throughout the country. Our attorneys have been named Best Lawyers in America by Best Lawyers and Washington, DC Super Lawyers by Super Lawyers magazine.

Regan Zambri Long has been named a Tier 1 Law Firm in Washington, DC for Medical Malpractice Law-Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation-Plaintiffs in 2023 by U.S. News and World Report and holds an AV preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell®.

About Regan Zambri Long PLLC

Washington, DC personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide legal representation of the highest caliber to our clients. Focusing primarily on personal injury law, we passionately advocate for those who have been negligently injured. For more information, visit https://rhllaw.com .

