Six Rock Properties Announces the Acquisition of Deer Run Estates

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Rock Properties, a vertically integrated real estate investment company that acquires, owns, and operates manufactured home communities; today announced the acquisition of Deer Run Estates. The announcement was made by Christopher Ebert, Owner and Founder of Six Rock Properties.

The 79-site property is located in Greenville, North Carolina. This is the company's first acquisition in Greenville, North Carolina and second acquisition of manufactured home communities this year.

Deer Run is located outside of downtown Greenville with close proximity to East Carolina University and Pitt-Greenville Airport.

"The rapid population growth and thriving state university in Greenville has had our attention for a few years now. We are excited to enter the Greenville market and are actively seeking more communities to further our presence there," said Ebert.

About Six Rock Properties

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Six Rock Properties, is a family-owned company that acquires, owns, and operates manufactured home communities. The Company focuses on acquiring and operating stabilized and value-add manufactured home communities in high growth markets.

Six Rock Properties is actively seeking to expand its portfolio of manufactured housing communities in the Southeast. Owners of manufactured home communities interested in selling to an experienced owner and operator that cares about providing safe, affordable housing for individuals should contact Christopher Ebert at (844) 749-7625.

