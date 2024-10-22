Six Rubin and Rudman Partners Named to 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers in America

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman partners Marlee S. Cowan, Lisa M. Cukier, Susan B. Grandis, David M. Friedman, Jared D. Spinelli, and Meredith A. Stratford have been selected for inclusion in the 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers in America for their expertise in high-net worth divorce, trusts and estate planning, and probate litigation.

Marlee S. Cowan is a partner in the firm's Trusts and Estates and Litigation departments. She focuses her practice on probate litigation, guardianships, conservatorships, will contests, trust disputes, breaches of fiduciary duty, and estate and trust administration. She is skilled in employing creative tactics to help guide clients through every step of the process – from delicate negotiations to trial. She was named to Boston Magazine's Top Trusts and Estates Lawyers List for the past two consecutive years. She received her J.D. from New England Law and her B.A. from the University of California Berkeley.

Lisa M. Cukier is a partner in the firm's Family Law, Litigation, and Trusts and Estates departments. She concentrates her practice on complex trust and estate litigation, high-asset family law matters, and family disputes, with a focus on cases involving diminishing capacity, such as undue influence, financial exploitation, and guardianship and conservatorship interventions. She is renowned for navigating complex legal matters with discretion and precision and seamlessly integrating legal expertise with bespoke client care. She has been ranked in The Best Lawyers in America for the past 14 years and was selected to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's 2024 Circle of Excellence, among other prestigious awards. She received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and her B.A. from Northeastern University.

Susan B. Grandis is a partner and chair of the firm's Family Law department. With over 30 years of legal experience, she focuses her practice on resolving domestic relations matters and litigating complex cases involving trusts, estates, and business interests, offering her clients strategic advantages in negotiating marital agreements and addressing estate planning concerns. She is a strong advocate who takes pride in finding creative and practical solutions for those clients seeking to achieve reasonable and cost-effective results. She has been named to Boston Magazine's Top Divorce and Family Lawyers List since 2021. She received her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and her B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

David M. Friedman is a partner in the firm's Family Law department. He focuses his practice on representing and counseling clients in all areas of family law, including divorce, post-divorce modification, and enforcement (contempt) proceedings, as well as family law mediation and conciliation. His cases frequently involve closely held businesses, valuation of commercial and residential real estate, trust interests and inheritance, and complex compensation structures (including equity compensation plans). He has been ranked in The Best Lawyers in America since 2019 and named to Boston Magazine's Top Divorce and Family Lawyers List since 2021, among other prestigious awards. He received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and a B.A. from Colby College.

Jared D. Spinelli is a partner in the firm's Family Law department, a member of the firm's Executive Committee, and chair of the firm's Pro Bono Committee. He concentrates his practice on all aspects of complex domestic relations law, including divorce, child custody and child support, alimony, paternity, asset valuation and division, and modification and contempt actions. In addition to his work at the trial court level, Spinelli is experienced in drafting and filing appellate briefs and has argued before the Massachusetts Appeals Court on a wide range of divorce issues. He has been ranked in The Best Lawyers in America in 2024-2025, selected to the Massachusetts Rising Stars List since 2018, and named to Boston Magazine's Top Divorce and Family Lawyers List since 2021. He received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and a B.S. from Northeastern University.

Meredith A. Stratford is a partner in the firm's Family Law, Litigation, and Trusts and Estates departments. In her trusts, estates and probate practice, she prepares comprehensive and highly personalized estate plans designed to preserve wealth, minimize estate tax, and provide for beneficiaries with special needs. In litigation and family law, her practice is focused on all aspects of complex domestic relations matters, including divorce, child custody, child support, alimony, adoption, contempt, paternity, grandparent visitation, removal, and guardianship cases. She has been ranked in The Best Lawyers in America and selected to the Massachusetts Super Lawyers List since 2023, as well as Boston Magazine's Top Divorce and Family Lawyers List since 2022.

