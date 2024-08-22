SIX SCENTAIR® FRAGRANCES PREPARE YOUR HOME FOR THE COZIEST FALL

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As fall arrives, the air is filled with the comforting aromas of fresh baked pies, sweet marmalade and warm vanilla. ScentAir®, renown in the scent marketing industry for 30 years, is welcoming back for 2024 six fall home fragrances that evoke the best of the season. The collection includes Apple & Oak, Cornucopia, Cranberry Apple Marmalade, Pumpkin Pie, Sage & Pomegranate and Vanilla Bourbon, all of which embody traditional spiced aromas of fall.

The fall collection includes seasonal favorites including Apple & Oak, Cornucopia, Cranberry Apple Marmalade (pictured), Pumpkin Pie (pictured), Sage & Pomegranate, and Vanilla Bourbon.

"Our Fall Collection at ScentAir captures the essence of the season," said ScentAir's Director of Global Marketing and eCommerce Evin Ellis. "Just as Pumpkin Spice flavors announce the arrival of fall, our collection attracts a loyal following that excitedly awaits the return of their favorite fragrances. These ScentAir fragrances play an integral part of their family holidays, social gatherings and making everyday moments at home feel cozy and inviting."

MEET THE FALL COLLECTION

Apple & Oak

Cozy up to juicy Honeycrisp apples blended with spiced pear, tobacco flower, smoked oak and sandalwood.

Cornucopia

Festive cranberry and orange notes mixed with rich cinnamon, clove with a smooth base of sandalwood and fir balsam.

Cranberry Apple Marmalade

Mouthwatering notes of cranberries, tart sliced apples, warm cinnamon, and clove with vanilla and sugary jam.

Pumpkin Pie

Allspice essence blends notes of white pumpkin, cinnamon bark, maple cream and creamy vanilla.

Sage & Pomegranate

Herbaceous sage notes mingle with rhubarb and tart pomegranates over wild rose and sheer musk.

Vanilla Bourbon

A balanced blend of creamy vanilla, honey maple and rich bourbon notes, spiked with sugar cane, white cocoa and tonka bean.

The fall 2024 collection is available now through December 31. To experience these fall favorites, visit ScentAir.com .

ScentAir: Trusted by Brands, Loved by Families

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com .

