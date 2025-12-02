Six Seasons Strong, Hellmann's Mayonnaise Continues Its Big Game Advertising Streak for 2026

On February 8, 2026, the brand will return to the Big Game for its sixth season with a new :30 spot, continuing its legacy as the essential game day ingredient

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellmann's Mayonnaise is returning to football's biggest stage for the sixth consecutive year with a new :30 commercial, airing during the Big Game, continuing to remind fans that the perfect game day always starts with great taste.

Six seasons strong, Hellmann’s returns to the Big Game on February 8 to continue its streak as a game day staple and fan favorite.

This season, Hellmann's has continued to strengthen its existing presence across football culture, from the launch of House of Hellmann's, its first-ever fashion-meets-football collaboration, to its spirited "Do Dip" campaign, which brought together diehard supporters and fair-weather fans alike over their shared love for game day dishes. Together, these initiatives set the stage for Hellmann's biggest moment of the season on February 8th.

"Over the past six years, we've worked to build a meaningful presence within football culture, and returning to the Big Game reflects our commitment to celebrating fans of all kinds over a common love for game day dishes," said Jessica Grigoriou, SVP Marketing, Condiments at Unilever North America. "This year's ad is all about delivering the kind of unexpected fun people love from Hellmann's. We've re-imagined a mealtime moment and turned it into something unforgettable. It's a fresh reminder that great taste can enhance the enjoyment of any moment and has the power to bring people together."

As a trusted household staple, Hellmann's enhances iconic game-day favorites—including Game Day Subs, Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Chopped Italian Hero Sandwiches, Grinder Sandwiches, and a full lineup of dips and spreads—helping fans hit the right flavor notes at every kickoff.

Stay up to date on Hellmann's Big Game news by following @hellmannsmayonnaise on Instagram or visiting Hellmanns.com.

