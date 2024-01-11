Six Southern California Hotels Managed by Aimbridge Hospitality Sign New Proposal with UNITE HERE Local 11

Aimbridge Hospitality

11 Jan, 2024, 13:09 ET

Memoranda of agreement includes non-tipped wage increases and continued health care and retirement contributions

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading, global hospitality management company and the world's largest third-party hotel operator, today announced that six union hotels operated by the company in Southern California—five in Los Angeles County and one in Anaheim—have signed a new proposal with UNITE HERE Local 11, joining two hotels that signed in 2023. The memoranda of agreement includes non-tipped wage increases of up to $10 per hour, as well as continued contributions to health care and retirement, and goes through Jan. 15, 2028.

Properties signing the proposal this week include:

  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles Downtown
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Pedro - Port of Los Angeles
  • Hilton Pasadena
  • Hyatt Regency LAX
  • Holiday Inn Los Angeles - LAX Airport
  • Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort

Aimbridge-managed properties that previously signed proposals with the union are The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites Los Angeles and the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa.

Throughout the negotiations, the company has worked tirelessly on behalf of these hotel owners to bring UNITE HERE Local 11 to the table for productive conversations that would result in a fair and equitable agreement. Aimbridge has consistently stated that its top priority has always been, and will continue to be, taking care of people, especially its associates.

"We are pleased to move forward with a memoranda of agreement with UNITE HERE Local 11 that reflects our commitment to our associates and includes thoughtful increases in non-tipped wages and continued contributions to health care and retirement," said Mark Tamis, Global President, Aimbridge. "We are urging the Union to act by countersigning the proposal so that we can implement these wage increases at these properties, including providing retroactive payments. As we look ahead, we will continue to foster the Aimbridge WAY culture for our associates and help them thrive by offering competitive compensation and benefits, unmatched training and development, and the most robust job opportunities in the industry."

To learn more about Aimbridge Hospitality, visit aimbridgehospitality.com.

About Aimbridge Hospitality
Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading global hospitality management company with a growing hotel portfolio representing more than 1,500 properties under contract in 20 countries. As a top hotel management company and trusted operator of over 80 lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge leverages its scale and operational excellence to consistently deliver results for hotel owners and offer unparalleled opportunities for associates around the globe. Aimbridge adds value through focused, expertise-driven operating divisions in Full Service, Evolution Lifestyle, Enhanced Select Service, and Select Service, optimizing owners' investment returns and driving hotel market success. The Aimbridge EMEA Division has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, and Glasgow. The Aimbridge LatAm Division has offices in Monterrey and Mexico City. Aimbridge Hospitality's global headquarters is based in Plano, Texas. To learn more, visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com. Connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

