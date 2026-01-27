SIX STARS, Todd Wiseman Jr.'s action-driven short film starring Milo Machado-Graner, releases worldwide January 27 on Short Frame

With gamers debating the return of a six-star wanted-level fantasy in today's GTA discourse, the film explores the question that's trending beyond the console:

"What if GTA was in real life ?"

SIX STARS world premiered on August 7, 2025 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as the Opening Night selection of the HollyShorts Festival, where it screened in competition.

"I'm excited to finally share SIX STARS with a much larger audience thanks to Short Frame," said writer-director-producer Todd Wiseman Jr. "We made the film to be experienced as pure cinema, but also to challenge what we choose to watch, circulate, and reward. As the internet revisits the mythology of the wanted system and the elusive "sixth star," the film invites audiences to reconsider the thrill, absurdity, and consequences of escalation culture. Short Frame gives this story a global home and a real chance to be discovered."

"Short Frame exists to bring the best short films from the festival circuit to audiences everywhere," said Oliver Sunley of Short Frame, a platform showcasing award-winning and high-quality short films with a focus on wider digital distribution, especially via YouTube, to help filmmakers reach global audiences. "SIX STARS is bold, confronting, and unforgettable, and we're proud to launch it worldwide on January 27."

Produced by Todd Wiseman Jr. and Christa Boarini, the film also features wrestlers Mike Rallis and Tom Pestock, alongside personalities that amplify the film's hyper-contemporary edge.

In line with Todd Wiseman Jr. 's first feature, The School Duel, which is set for a theatrical release in Spring 2026 in the U.S by Altered Innocence, SIX STARS questions the representation of masculinity in today's entertainment.

Where to watch :

SIX STARS will be available worldwide starting January 27, 2026 on Short Frame's official YouTube channel .

Synopsis :

A French teenager on an "American rampage" in Florida spirals through a world that can't look away — where violence is packaged, shared, and applauded.

