Six Stock Sectors Most Vulnerable to Inflation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Ratings, which accepts no compensation from rated companies, today published a timely list of six stock sectors deemed among the most vulnerable to inflation. The sectors most impacted have typically included:

1. Consumer staples, such as food and personal care products

2. Consumer discretionary, including household durables, textiles, plus hotels, restaurants and leisure.

3. Financials, especially financial services.

4. Health care, such as health care equipment and supplies.

5. Materials, including containers and packaging.

6. Real estate, particularly real estate management and development.

These are sectors in which vulnerable companies have historically suffered significant declines in recent periods of surging commodity prices — namely the oil-price shock of 1972–1974, the commodity boom of 2007–2008, and the post-Covid inflation surge of 2020–2022.

During these periods, commodity prices, as measured by the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM), reached peak year-over-year inflation rates in the high double digits or even triple digits, often a reliable leading indicator of consumer price inflation.

And in the current period, a similar pattern has begun to repeat itself: From July of 2025 through February of this year, BCOM rose sharply to double digits compared to a year earlier, while the more widely watched CPI remained mostly flat. This has now begun to change, as CPI inflation has started to follow commodities, rising to 3.3% in March and jumping to 3.8% in April.

Weiss Ratings founder, Dr. Martin D. Weiss, commented: "For investors and consumers, what compounds the problem is that official measures like the CPI often mask the severity of inflation, while commodity price indexes are generally more sensitive to market changes and are rarely subject to the kinds of statistical adjustments the government has made to the CPI over the years. Moreover, we believe this commodity price inflation could be just one of five emerging risks for investors who fail to identify the most vulnerable sectors."

For more details on the vulnerable sectors and to better understand the five potential risks facing investors today, readers are encouraged to review Dr. Weiss's just-released exposé, 5 Serious Distortions that Deceive Investors.

About Weiss Stock Ratings: Since its founding in 1971, Weiss Ratings has never accepted any form of payment from rated entities for its ratings. Thanks to this independence, The Wall Street Journal reported that Weiss stock ratings ranked #1 in profit performance, surpassing the performance of Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, and every stock research firm covered. Barron's wrote that Weiss Ratings is "the leader in identifying vulnerable companies." And Forbes called founder Dr. Weiss "Mr. Independence." All Weiss stock ratings are available to investors at https://weissratings.com/en/stocks.

Media Contact:

Nicole Brown

[email protected]

561-291-9625

SOURCE Weiss Ratings