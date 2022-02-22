Six Talented Gardeners Compete to Win the First Official Johnny Appleseed Organic Invitational!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six of the best organic gardeners in the United States are competing across six categories to win their choice of prizes: a check for $50,000, one Bitcoin, a Kubota tractor with attachments, an organic farm deed at Johnny Appleseed Organic Village (nestled against the pristine Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge!) or a new electric Ford F150 truck!

Johnny Appleseed Organic's Founder, Jeff Meyer Johnny Appleseed Organic Invitational Contestant Janelle Soja

After a lengthy selection process, the six geographically diverse finalists are: Courtney McCary (Alamogordo, N.M.), Enoch Graham (Medford, Ore.), Kelly Hayes (Cullman, Ala.), Erica McRae (Savannah, Ga.), Jennifer Neubauer (Westhampton Beach, N.Y.) and Janelle Soja (Medina, Ohio). These six talented growers will battle it out from home to produce the hottest open-pollinated pepper, most exquisite curated container arrangement and heaviest non-hybrid sweet potato, squash and tomato. They'll also share their tried-and-true organic gardening hack/tips in a tutorial for fellow gardeners to replicate at home!

Social media followers will determine the organic hack and container arrangement category winners through public voting on Instagram. Heaviest cultivar winners are determined by certified scale, while Scoville ratings for the invitational's pepper category will be calculated by Southwest BioLabs in the famous pepper capital of the world, Las Cruces, N.M.! Contestants will receive points for their placement in each category, with a cumulative winner determined at the end of the contest.

As an author, conservationist, and founder of Johnny Appleseed Organic, Jeff Meyer is passionate about growing food sustainably.

"Everyone acknowledges that organic food is healthier and better tasting, but there's a pervasive myth that truly sustainable growing practices can't produce an abundant enough yield to feed American families. The Johnny Appleseed Organic Invitational will prove that we can provide for everyone while producing food in a responsible, ecologically friendly manner."-Jeff Meyer

Viewers can tune into the competition at home through Johnny Appleseed Organic's social media channels and live leaderboard https://challenge.johnnyappleseed.com/

Contact:

Lynsey Ruml

5595728314

[email protected]

SOURCE Johnny Appleseed Organic