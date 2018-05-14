Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel List

Miriam Murphy , senior vice president, Advanced and Specialist Solutions, Europe

, senior vice president, Advanced and Specialist Solutions, Angela McCourt , vice president, Cisco Solutions

, vice president, Cisco Solutions Jessica Yeck , vice president, Strategic Sales

, vice president, Strategic Sales Manal Guirguis , director, Endpoint Solutions, Canada

, director, Endpoint Solutions, Maghen Hannigan , director, Converged and Data Center Solutions

, director, Converged and Data Center Solutions Tracy Holtz , director, Security and Information Management Solutions

McCourt was also included in CRN's 2018 Power 100, an elite subset of the Women of the Channel list, recognizing leaders whose vision and influence are key drivers of their companies' success and help move the entire IT channel forward. Visit Tech Data's Facebook page for more on each of the company's honorees.

"During one of Tech Data's most transformative years, the leadership of Miriam, Angie, Jessica, Manal, Maghen and Tracy drove significant success for both Tech Data and our channel partners around the world," said Rich Hume, COO, at Tech Data. "These talented women are spearheading end-to-end solutions that enable our partners to streamline and grow their businesses, making a lasting mark on the channel and helping position Tech Data as the IT distributor of the future."

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

