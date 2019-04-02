Six Traditional Tai Chi Masters and Tai Chi Researchers at International Symposium in Italy

MILAN, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique and exceptional event will take place in Selvino, Italy this May that tai chi enthusiasts everywhere will not want to miss. Six leading tai chi masters, representing the traditional styles of Chen, Yang, Wu, Wu (Hao), Sun and He tai chi chuan will give classes and perform at the 2019 International Tai Chi Chuan Symposium: Directly from the Source in Selvino, Italy from May 24 - 29. The symposium, hosted by the Yang Family Tai Chi Chuan Foundation, will bring together tai chi Masters, practitioners, researchers, and health professionals from all over the world.

Tai Chi Masters

"The symposium is one of the biggest events outside of China for tai chi chuan," said Master Yang Jun, 5th generation inheritor of Yang Family Tai Chi Chuan and President of the Yang Family Tai Chi Chuan Foundation. "This is the first time it is being held in Europe. It will bring top traditional tai chi chuan masters and scientists together to discuss health and wellness benefits, combining the wisdom of Chinese culture with the research of modern science. It is a truly unique event."

During the symposium, the masters will give workshops where participants will learn a 10-movement hand form each master created specifically for the tai chi symposium. They will also be part of a round table discussion on the health benefits of tai chi with researchers. In addition, the masters will headline the Grand Showcase of tai chi and Chinese martial arts performances.

A number of researchers and scholars will present their latest research about tai chi's health benefits at the symposium. Scientific research on tai chi has been growing recently as more and more people practice the art. It has been proven to have excellent results in treating and preventing many health problems. The symposium academic program includes keynote addresses and both oral and poster presentations.

Another feature of the 2019 International Tai Chi Chuan Symposium is the inaugural Yang Family Tai Chi Cup, an international tournament of Yang style tai chi chuan. For the first time, the many schools of Yang tai chi chuan will gather in one place in friendly competition. The tournament will be a reunion of Yang style tai chi players and will demonstrate the interesting diverse variations of Yang tai chi chuan that have developed from many generations of family members and disciples.

"This symposium will truly be a rare opportunity for people to learn from the world's foremost authorities," said Master Yang, "and meet people from every corner of the world. They will be learning Directly from the Source."

For further information please contact: registration@taichisymposium.com

