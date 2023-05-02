Six U.S. Students Recognized By Cambridge International for Top Performance in the World on Internationally Benchmarked Examinations; Many Earn Valuable College Credit

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Assessment International Education, part of the University of Cambridge and the world's largest provider of international education programs, today announced that six students from the US have received the highest marks in the world for their performance on Cambridge exams in the June 2022 series.

Students across the country performed exceptionally well in the June 2022 Cambridge exams, including several Top in the World results from students in Arizona, North Carolina and Washington across subjects like English Language, Media Studies, Spanish Literature, Global Perspectives & Research, and Environmental Management. Further, over 4,000 more students from the United States will be recognized for their exceptional achievement on Cambridge examinations.

Each year, nearly 1 million students participate in Cambridge International programs worldwide, making more than 1.75 million exam entries. Over the past two years, the number of U.S. students participating in the Cambridge program has increased by 15-16% annually. The largest growth has occurred at the high school level where the number of schools offering Cambridge International AS and A Level exams has grown by 220%. Many colleges and universities across the US give credit for Cambridge exams. Cambridge Advanced has also been found to prepare students well for higher education.

Mark Cavone, Cambridge International Regional Director, North America said: "It is a great pleasure to honor students and teachers across the U.S. for their phenomenal work in Cambridge courses and examinations. These results are a testament to the impressive talent of students and teachers across the country and it is a delight to celebrate their success. I speak for all of us at Cambridge International as I wish them every success in the coming year."

The Cambridge International program for K-12, first introduced in the US in 1995, has grown rapidly in popularity, partnering with schools across the U.S. Demand for Cambridge International across schools and districts in the country has been driven by the program's alignment to state and local equity priorities. The program offers routes for learners with a wide range of abilities – including those whose first language is not English – so that every learner has the opportunity to succeed.

The Cambridge Pathway for K-12 brings together a globally recognized instructional approach that aligns curriculum, teaching, and learning with meaningful assessments that measure mastery. Alongside in-depth understanding of a variety of subjects, students master a broader range of critical skills that will equip them for a world that is changing, both technologically and economically, at an unprecedented pace. The curriculum is designed to develop learners who are confident in working with information and ideas, equipped for new and future challenges, and engaged intellectually and socially.

More than 900 U.S. colleges and universities recognize the Cambridge program, including all members of the Ivy League, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Duke University, New York University, and University of Virginia. Further public institutions in the following states give college credit for qualifying grades on the Cambridge exams: AZ, FL, KS, KY, IN, MD, MS, NC, PA, SC, VA, and WA. Outside the U.S., Cambridge programs are offered at more than 10,000 schools in over 160 countries.

About Cambridge Assessment International Education

Cambridge Assessment International Education prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of the University of Cambridge.

Our Cambridge Pathway gives students a clear path for educational success from age 5 to 19. Schools can shape its curriculum around how they want students to learn – with a wide range of subjects and flexible ways to offer them. It helps students discover new abilities and a wider world, and gives them the transferable skills they need for life, so they can achieve at school, university, and work.

Cambridge International is the short name for Cambridge Assessment International Education.

Learn more at www.cambridgeinternational.org

