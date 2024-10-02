Six Villa Group Resorts Rank Among the 2024 Top 20 Best Resorts in Western Mexico according to Condé Nast Traveler

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Villa Group is thrilled to announce that six of its beach resorts have earned spots in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2024 as part of the Top 20 Best Resorts in Western Mexico. Savvy travelers are invited to discover amenities and experiences that led to these prestigious awards, including spacious accommodations, rejuvenating spas, and exceptional gourmet dining at destinations in Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Nuevo Vallarta.

The Villa Group, a collection of award-winning resorts in Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Los Cabos, is thrilled to announce that six of its beach resorts have earned spots in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2024 as part of the Top 20 Best Resorts in Western Mexico. Savvy travelers are invited to discover firsthand why six awarding-winning resorts from The Villa Group were highlighted in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2024 as part of the Top 20 Best Resorts in Western Mexico. The family-friendly resorts are known for signature Villa Group amenities and experiences, including spacious accommodations, rejuvenating spas, and exceptional gourmet dining at destinations in Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Nuevo Vallarta.

Villa del Arco Beach Resort & Spa – #6

Villa del Arco earned the #6 place in this year's awards. Known for its stunning views of iconic rock formations, spacious accommodations, and family-friendly activities, the resort delights guests with gourmet dining at Neptune and a unique experience at the pirate ship-inspired El Bucanero restaurant. This is the first time the resort has been honored in these rankings.

Villa La Estancia Beach Resort & Spa Riviera Nayarit – #7

At #7 on the list, Villa La Estancia continues to impress for the second year of honors. Highlights include impeccable service, luxurious penthouses with oceanfront jacuzzis, a serene spa featuring hydrotherapy, and gourmet dining at La Casona. One of the best all-inclusive resorts in Mexico for families, Villa La Estancia remains a top choice for a tranquil tropical escape.

Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa – #8

Located in Los Cabos, it ranks at #8. Known for its contemporary elegance and breathtaking oceanfront views, Villa La Valencia's unique features include a tranquil lazy river and an expansive infinity pool that blends with the ocean horizon. Honored for the second consecutive year, this solidifies its place among the best.

Villa La Estancia Beach Resort & Spa Cabo San Lucas – #10

Villa La Estancia Beach Resort & Spa Cabo San Lucas debuts at #10 in the Condé Nast Traveler rankings. This elegant resort on Medano Beach offers a combination of all-inclusive vacation packages, personalized luxury, and exceptional gourmet dining experiences. Its entry into the top 20 is a significant achievement.

Villa del Palmar Flamingos Beach Resort & Spa – #11

Reclaiming its spot at #11, this Nuevo Vallarta resort is known for its warm hospitality and family-friendly atmosphere. Guests can enjoy relaxation and adventure, as well as themed nights and diverse dining options, including Mexican, Italian, and Japanese cuisines.

Villa Del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa Cabo San Lucas – #14

Villa Del Palmar in Cabo San Lucas earned the #14 spot. Cherished for its vibrant atmosphere, diverse dining options, and all-ages activities, the resort's return to the Readers' Choice Awards highlights its dedication to providing exceptional experiences.

"We are incredibly honored to have six resorts recognized by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards this year. This achievement highlights the growing number of resorts our guests have come to love and trust. We are grateful for the unwavering support from our voters and remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences."

— Sasa Milojevic, COO of The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas

For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://villagroupresorts.com/.

Media Contact:

Estefania de Paz, The Villa Group Resorts

Phone: +523222870142

[email protected]

SOURCE The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas