Six Ward, Smith & Hill Attorneys Named to Best Lawyers in America

LONGVIEW, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers in America has named six Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC attorneys to its 2024 legal guide, with special Lawyer of the Year recognition to partner Johnny Ward for excellence in intellectual property litigation.

"These recognitions really speak to the success of our entire team," said Mr. Ward. "I am incredibly proud to be a part of it, and I am thankful for the acknowledgment of our hard-earned results."

Courthouse veteran Mr. Ward is known for major trial victories against some of the world's most recognizable companies, including Apple, Samsung and Microsoft. He is also recognized for his work in commercial and personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs.

Honored consecutively since 2018, Charles Everingham IV and Wesley Hill are each recognized for their work in intellectual property and patent litigation. Mr. Everingham has defended clients against claims of patent infringement in the consumer electronics, telecommunications, energy, hospitality and software industries. Mr. Hill is board certified in civil trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has garnered a national reputation for success in the courtroom.

Bruce A. Smith is listed for his personal injury achievements on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants. No stranger to accolades, Mr. Smith is repeatedly recognized by his peers in Texas Super Lawyers and is also board certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Standout trial lawyer Andrea Fair is listed by Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch for the fourth consecutive year for her intellectual property litigation practice. Ms. Fair has also earned selection by Texas Super Lawyers since 2017, listed on its Up & Coming and Rising Stars legal guides.

Of Counsel and former U.S. District Court Judge T. John Ward is honored for his intellectual property litigation expertise. His practice focuses on patent and complex commercial cases as well as mediation and arbitration.

Longview, Texas-based Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC, has tried more than 350 cases to verdict, earning a national reputation in high-stakes claims involving complex commercial litigation, intellectual property law, oil and gas matters, bad faith insurance claims and serious personal injury claims. The firm frequently assists lawyers nationwide in complex cases before Texas juries. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.wsfirm.com.

